‘A Soldier’s Play’ wins Best Revival of a Play

“A Soldier’s Play”, Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1981 drama about racism in the US military, won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Drama.

The drama starred Army Captain Blair Underwood, who investigates the 1944 murder of a black sergeant near an army base in Louisiana. The play, which debuted in January 2020, received seven Tony nominations, the most of any drama revival.

Accepting the award, the play’s director Kenny Lyons named Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, two black men killed by police last year, saying, “We will never forget you.” He spoke of the lack of diversity among the most decorated playwrights.

Leon said, “No disagreement with Shakespeare, no disagreement with Ibsen, with Chekhov, with Shaw—they’re all on the table.” “But the table should be big.”