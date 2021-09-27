‘A Soldier’s Play’ wins Best Revival of a Play
“A Soldier’s Play”, Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1981 drama about racism in the US military, won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Drama.
The drama starred Army Captain Blair Underwood, who investigates the 1944 murder of a black sergeant near an army base in Louisiana. The play, which debuted in January 2020, received seven Tony nominations, the most of any drama revival.
Accepting the award, the play’s director Kenny Lyons named Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, two black men killed by police last year, saying, “We will never forget you.” He spoke of the lack of diversity among the most decorated playwrights.
Leon said, “No disagreement with Shakespeare, no disagreement with Ibsen, with Chekhov, with Shaw—they’re all on the table.” “But the table should be big.”
“We need to hear all the stories,” he went on. “When we all hear stories, we get better.”
Earlier in the night, David Alan Grier, who plays the slain sergeant, won a Tony for Best Actor in a Drama. After accepting his award, Grier spoke to reporters about the devastation of the past 18 months and his relief to see Broadway return.
“I lost faith, I gained trust, I lost faith, I gained faith,” he said. “There was finally a way forward, and I’m happy for everyone.”
Deadline reported earlier this week that “A Soldier’s Play” would be getting a television adaptation centered on Grier’s character.
The award was the only top category for a revival of a show this year; There was no musical revival that deserved that.
#Soldiers #Play #wins #Revival #Play
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.