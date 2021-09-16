A spiraling power struggle? This is the least of the concerns of many Haitians.
The country’s prime minister was linked to the assassination of the president. A senator tried to take power. A shooting to prevent the takeover paralyzed Port-au-Prince, the center of the capital.
The dramatic sequence of events unfolded on a single day, Tuesday. But seeing most of the Haitian conflict – if he saw it at all – continues as another chapter in the infiltration of the political elite whose plot seems to have little effect on his life.
“There is nothing that has ever worked well under any president,” said Luckner Augustin, a 27-year-old handyman in Port-au-Prince. “They only care about filling their pockets with money.”
Long accustomed to turmoil, the Haitian population has seen its resilience pushed to the limit in the past few months by a cascade of overarching crises.
And then on Tuesday, a power struggle that has raged since the assassination of Mr. Moses in July came to the fore.
Outside the better neighborhood in the hills of Port-au-Prince, few in the country have the energy to follow a zeal by political factions to fill the void left by Mr.
After centuries of alternating neglect and repression, Haitians have learned to expect little from the political class they claim to represent. They know they have only themselves to depend on to survive, many said.
Even the influx of foreign aid, intended to help after the devastation caused by the 2010 earthquake, has only deepened the country’s instability.
The dispute for the leadership of the nation may be on the doorstep of many Haitians in Port-au-Prince, but even so, it can feel far away.
“I don’t follow politics,” said Kino Saint-Lot, a 24-year-old juice seller in Port-au-Prince. “Things are already tough as they are.”
Daily worries for most are simple: Their next meal tops the list, many said. Then there’s the matter of trying to navigate violent streets, where kidnapping is a constant risk, even for young children. Electricity, water service and fuel are sporadic; Parts of the city have been made impassable by the gang war.
Cumulative disasters and the feeling that leaders come and go but change little have left many with low hopes.
“The country is in the hands of a small group of people,” said Jean-Rémy Saint-Claire, a 65-year-old construction worker in Port-au-Prince. “A small group is good while the rest are in misery.”
Haiti’s rural south has its own problems.
Residents are still displaced and struggling to rebuild after last month’s earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people. Little is known to many about the latest twists in the political squabble that has paralyzed the government.
assassination of the president of haiti
Mr. Saint-Lot said he would like to know the truth about Mr. Mose’s death. But as the investigation descends into a quagmire of political and conflicting reports, he and others are beginning to despair that the people behind the murder may never be uncovered.
Last week, Haiti’s chief prosecutor called on Acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry to answer questions about the conspiracy.
Mr. Henry, in denial Any connection to the crime, ordered the prosecutor on Monday, as well as the minister of justice who supervised him, be removed from their posts.
On Tuesday, the prosecutor issued an order barring Mr. Henry from leaving the country, and provided evidence that he linked Mr. Henry to the murder: telephone records that showed Mr. Henry was involved in the case. Had a conversation with one of the main suspects. after the murder.
But it is unclear by what authority the prosecutor, Bed-Ford Claude, had to do so, as he handed over control of the case to a judge weeks earlier and was officially sacked by Mr Henry the day before.
Amid political confusion, the head of the Senate, Joseph Lambert, attempted to swear himself in as the country’s president on Tuesday evening – a move that preceded an explosion of gunfire in a crowd around parliament in Port-au-City. Got off track. Prince, and by opposition from the international community, including the United States.
Small demonstrations broke out across the city on Wednesday as various political groups again took to the streets. The protest, which has disrupted traffic, has only added to the frustration of many Haitians.
“The country cannot proceed like this,” said Mr. Saint-Claire. “The problems it faces are huge.”
Milo Milfort and Harold Isaacs contributed reporting from Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
