A Stanford Student Mocked the Federalist Society. It Jeopardized His Graduation.

It was the closing day of courses at Stanford Regulation Faculty, Might 27, when Nicholas Wallace stated he was blindsided by a message from one in all the deans informing him that his commencement was in jeopardy for potential misconduct.

His offense: sending an e mail flier to fellow legislation college students in January that he pretended was from the Federalist Society, a distinguished conservative and libertarian group with a chapter at the legislation college.

The satirical flier promoted a dialogue about the Jan. 6 revolt at the U.S. Capitol, that includes Senator Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri, and the Texas lawyer common, Ken Paxton. The title of the mock occasion: “The Originalist Case for Inciting Rebel.”

The chapter’s leaders weren’t amused. They filed a grievance on March 27 with the college, which stated in a message to Mr. Wallace that it wasn’t till Might 22 that the complainants had requested the administration to pursue the matter.