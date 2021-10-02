A Steller’s sea eagle escaped from the National Aviary in Pittsburgh and is still at large

A Steller’s sea eagle escaped from its enclosure at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh last Saturday, and despite the valiant efforts of aviary staff, and several scenes posted on social media in the local neighborhood, Kodiak – Cody to his friends — still continues to loose and we’re all a little worried about him, to be completely honest.

It’s a bird that would be hard to miss: He’s big (though in Pittsburgh we probably wouldn’t call him “giant” because “Giant Eagle” is a grocery store chain here), with a yellow beak, white tail, and white wings. on the top of his wings. He is larger than a bald eagle, and has a wingspan of about six feet. Cody has been spotted in and around the Pittsburgh neighborhood where the Aviary is located, which seems like a good thing. But it’s hard to catch him because you can’t just throw a net at him and call him a day, as told by licensed falconer Richard Lawson. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; A special (and apparently humane) trap is going to be necessary.

Steller’s sea eagle (haliaetus pelagicus) usually weighs between 13 and 20 pounds, and is about four feet long. According to Aviary, it has no natural predators, but Cody has lived in captivity for 15 of his 16 years, so he can be a little hard on the whole hunting/hunting thing. Steller’s sea eagles eat more fish, “scavenging mammals” (ew) and even other birds “when fish are in short supply.” And in case you wonder, they are named after German naturalist Georg W. Steller, who encountered the birds on a trip to Alaska in 1741.

The Aviary has been posting updates on social media and getting closer to retrieving Cody, but he has so far avoided them. I was half expecting Cody to make some kind of scintillating presence at the Steelers game last Sunday because Heinz Field is not far from the aviary, and the team was at home against the Bengals (we’re not talking about that game). going to do) today, though). Alas, he didn’t.

On Thursday, the aviary’s animal care experts camped in a tall tree in the city’s North Park area to monitor her perch, and they confirmed she was in good condition. They tried to tempt him to eat something, but he didn’t come down. But look at this handsome, handsome boi:

Before I moved to Pittsburgh thousands of years ago, many people, including myself, didn’t know what a hidden gem the National Aviary was, or what it was in Pittsburgh. Their penguins are usually big celebrities (hi, this is Pittsburgh), but they also have lots of cute—as well as huge—owls, eagles, flamingos, falcons, and canaries among other birds. You can sign up for educational “animal encounters” with many birds—I remember when my son was little; We were sitting in a large auditorium where some birds of prey were flying, and we got on it like a popsicle stick with some food on it (I’d prefer not to think what the food was really about) and you could keep it until The birds will swoop in to eat it until it becomes one. Very splendid

If you’re in Pittsburgh and see Cody call the National Aviary at 412-323-7235. Don’t try to approach her, you risk scaring her. And when the aviary team shows up, stay out of their way. They want to take her home safely.