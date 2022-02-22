A storm is about to hit the Goenka family, will Abhi save Manish’s life?

Abhi will be released from jail in the upcoming episode of YRKKH. On the other hand, Aarohi will come to know that Manish has suffered a heart attack.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is witnessing a lot of turmoil these days. Till now you have seen that Abhimanyu is in jail and a mountain of troubles has broken on the Goenka family. Abhi will be released from jail in the coming episodes. On the other hand, Aarohi will come to know that Manish has suffered a heart attack. Knowing this, Abhi and Akshara immediately reach the hospital. They learn that Harsh Birla is also in the same hospital.

Next you will see that Harsh tells Aarohi and Akshu that at present Anand is doing surgery for a child and he is arranging for another doctor. Meanwhile, they see Abhi ready to perform Manish’s surgery.

Everyone is stunned to see this. Abhi tells them not to worry everything will be fine. Harsh will say that if Abhi had not left the hospital, this would not have happened.

Abhi goes to the operation theater and Manish will mistook him for Kartik. Abhi will do her surgery. While outside, Anand, Mahima and Harsh will talk about Manish. They will talk among themselves and will say that Manish’s case is very difficult, his blood has shed a lot. On the other hand, Kairav ​​and Akshu will be very worried about Manish. They will feel that maybe Manish’s condition has happened because of both of them.

In the coming episodes it will be shown that Manish has given up hope of living. Akshu will be seen singing a song outside the operation theatre, only then Abhi will come out of the OT. Now what will happen next will be known only in the coming episodes.