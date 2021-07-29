A Storm Named Evert Is Set to Hit the U.K.
LONDON – A powerful storm is expected to hit southwestern Britain from Thursday evening, after a month that brought a series of extreme weather events to the country.
The storm, named Evert, “is expected to bring strong winds and unusually heavy rain for the season to southern UK later today and Friday,” the Met Office, the UK’s national weather service, said on twitter. Wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour are expected.
The Met Office severe weather warning system is divided into three levels: yellow for low level impacts; orange for travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and potential risks to life and property; and red, the most dangerous of all.
An amber wind warning will be in place from Thursday evening to Friday morning for much of Cornwall in the south west of England as well as the Isles of Scilly off the Cornish coast. Yellow warnings are also in place for the wider southwest, south Wales and along the south coast of England.
In 2015, the Met Office and the Met Éireann, Ireland’s national weather service, began naming storms with the aim of improving communication about them and raising awareness. Storms are named when they meet the criteria for an orange or red warning level, depending on the threat posed by the storm.
Evert is the third named storm to hit Britain this year. In January, Christoph brought wind, rain and flooding to Wales and Manchester, England. The following month, Darcy caused widespread travel disruption with heavy snowstorms and below freezing temperatures across the country.
Evert comes after torrential rains caused flash flooding in parts of London on two occasions in recent weeks, most recently on Sunday. A fierce heat wave this month also prompted the Met Office to issue its first-ever extreme heat warning.
Extreme weather events are increasingly common in a warming world. A summer heat wave this month saw Northern Ireland reach its highest temperature on record.
“It’s part of a warming model of our climate,” said Dr Mark McCarthy, a climate information scientist at the Met Office, who added: “The warmer atmosphere in a changing climate is also likely increase the risk of really heavy summer precipitation. “
