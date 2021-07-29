A Storm Named Evert Is Set to Hit the U.K.

LONDON – A powerful storm is expected to hit southwestern Britain from Thursday evening, after a month that brought a series of extreme weather events to the country.

The storm, named Evert, “is expected to bring strong winds and unusually heavy rain for the season to southern UK later today and Friday,” the Met Office, the UK’s national weather service, said on twitter. Wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour are expected.

The Met Office severe weather warning system is divided into three levels: yellow for low level impacts; orange for travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and potential risks to life and property; and red, the most dangerous of all.

An amber wind warning will be in place from Thursday evening to Friday morning for much of Cornwall in the south west of England as well as the Isles of Scilly off the Cornish coast. Yellow warnings are also in place for the wider southwest, south Wales and along the south coast of England.