‘A Storm Waiting to Happen’: A Colombian Writer Watches His Home From Afar

48-year-old Vásquez, whose novels such as “The Sound of Falling Things” and “The Shape of the Ruins” recount Colombia’s turbulent history, viewed from afar in horror. It was “frustrating and exasperating,” he said, especially as the country’s struggles against the pandemic, police violence and the rift between rich and poor had long been apparent.

“It was very sad that some of us – a lot of us – got to see it, but the government didn’t,” he said with a sigh. “It was quite a storm waiting to happen.”

Due to the turmoil in Colombia, “Songs for the Flames”, which Riverhead will release in English on August 3, translated from Spanish by Anne McLean, seems particularly timely. But it came as a harbinger when it was released by Alfaguara in Colombia in 2018. “A year later we had protests against police brutality in which 13 people were killed,” said Vásquez. “And now we have what we see every day. Colombian reality has an incredible talent for bringing about bad omens.

The book includes four previously published stories and five short stories, linked by what he described as “echoes and threads.” Several of them are propelled by narrators who resemble previous incarnations of Vásquez – struggling writers adrift in Europe, unsure of their future and whether or not to return home. In “The Last Corrido”, a young novelist takes on a mission for a magazine touring with a Mexican band in Spain, pondering illness, death and their uncertain fate along the way. In “The Boys”, the rituals of a circle of adolescents in Bogotá reflect a world where judges and politicians are slaughtered in broad daylight and the drug cartels of Cali and Medellín “start to be on everyone’s lips. “. The story, he said, is “a metaphor for my own adolescence.”