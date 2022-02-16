A stunning fall for ex-Honduran president, arrested at the request of the US for drug trafficking



The capture of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and the subsequent images – of a leader being tied up and paraded in front of a camera like a common criminal – was a dramatic change for a man who seemed impenetrable to growing allegations of corruption year after year.

During his presidency from 2014 to last month, he gained the support of US officials and some diplomats in the war on drugs who did not see a better alternative. But in less than three weeks from office, his usefulness is gone, and the U.S. government has moved away from his extradition and the opportunity to set an example in a region plagued by corruption.

Hernandez arrived at the Tegucigalpa Supreme Court on Wednesday morning for his preliminary court appearance. About 150 supporters of his National Party shouted “You are not alone!” Waiting with the slogan.

He was arrested Tuesday at the request of the U.S. government on charges of drug trafficking, use of weapons for drug trafficking and conspiracy to use weapons in drug trafficking.

U.S. prosecutors in the Southern District of New York have accused Hernandez of financing his political rise in recent years with profits from drug traffickers in exchange for protecting his shipment.

Over the years, the images have been Hernandez’s crutch. Allegations of links to drug traffickers will flow from a New York City court, and Hernandez will soon attend an event with U.S. embassy officials in the United States or Honduras, reinforcing the notion that he has the support of the U.S. government and that it was simply bitter. The drug traffickers are telling stories to avenge his efforts against them.

All the while, the people in Honduras are growing dissatisfied with his government. There were not enough jobs, street gangs controlled the entire city and surrounding areas, droughts and hurricanes hit different parts of the country with a devastating one-two punch, and Hernandez became the symbol of all their problems.

The Honduras have fled with thousands of people, literally leaving the country with nothing but a change of clothes on their naps. Immigrant caravans attracted international attention and “Jet Out Zoe!” There was no shortage of groups of young immigrants shouting. Using its initials.

“They arrested him, he was very corrupt,” said Ilchis Alvarez, a Honduran immigrant in southern Mexico.

“He was in government for 12 years, he transferred a lot of people, he had a lot of corruption, he had a lot of unemployment,” said Alvarez, who protested Tuesday in Tapachula for a legal passage to Mexican authorities. Immigrants at the U.S. border do as they please.

Alvarez said he lost his job at a cable factory during Hernandez’s presidency because the president raised taxes. He spent two years looking for another job before becoming a cab driver, but still couldn’t support his two children so he left a month ago hoping to arrive in the United States.

Another immigrant, Zaida Vyadares, did not hear of Hernandez’s arrest, but expressed joy. She was traveling with her 6-year-old autistic son. He said he never received help from the government.

“The country was economically bad (under Hernandez), you never found a job,” said Vyadares, who camped with other immigrants in the city center of Tapachula. “Teams are always extorting and killing people.”

U.S. Sen. Jeff Markle, who pushed for sanctions against Hernandez, said in a statement, “It was completely unacceptable that the U.S. government supported former President Hernandez despite his extensive involvement in drug trafficking, including allegations of using campaign funds, and in the United States.” Taxpayer resources to protect and facilitate drug shipments. “

When Giamara’s third-term run for president of Castro was attracted by the timely coalition, Honduran dissent rallied around his candidacy. They took him to office in last November’s election with the intention of punishing Hernandez and his National Party.

An interesting song played on the loop at Castro’s campaign event predicted that Hernandez was going to New York for trial.

But not everyone was rejoicing at the fall of Hernandez. Among those waiting outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday was 61-year-old Ronaldo Caballero. Hernandez “declared the law and did much to fulfill the wishes of the United States,” he said. “Now that they are betraying him, they are believing the testimony of the confessional criminals.”

“We’re going to take to the streets to protect the former president,” Caballero said.

On Tuesday, Castro shared a video of Vice President Salvador Nasrallah Hernandez being chained from his home, writing: “This is what is waiting for Juan Orlando Hernandez’s associates who have caused so much pain, emigration and death for the Honduran people.”

Jos Herberto Godoy, a 34-year-old Tegucigalpa businessman, said Hernandez was bound to be arrested. “It’s really what we expected.”

Still, it was difficult to see pictures of the handcuffed former president. “I was really sorry for him because we are human and we have a heart,” he said.

Harson Vasquez said he thought of Hernandez’s mother, wife and children, but also of how corrupt his arrest had made Honduras to other parts of the world.

The 43-year-old music teacher said, “If he is guilty of all the crimes they accuse him of, he will have to pay.”