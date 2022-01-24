A substantial amount is deposited in the Provident Fund account, but unable to check the balance? This is the simple way How to check balance of Provident Fund, Know this simple way by Umang App – Provident Fund has deposited a lot of money but unable to check balance? this is the simple way

Checking Provident Fund (PF) account balance is very simple. You’ll find it by means of the Umang app, whereas there are lots of simple methods to check balance aside from this app. For instance, by means of SMS, missed name or from the EPFO ​​web site.

Nonetheless, for this you want to have an account with EPFO ​​ie Worker Provident Fund Group. The largest and finest benefit of PF account is that the rate of interest is larger (as in contrast to banks). It goes up to eight and a half p.c.

Tell us in which methods you may check PF balance:

When you do this work by means of UMANG app, then first you could have to obtain it from Google Play Retailer or Apple App Retailer. Then you could have to enter UAN and OTP (One Time Password) to check balance after login.

In order for you to do this work by means of SMS, then you could have to ship SMS to a quantity. This quantity is 7738299899. On this you could have to ship ‘EPFOHO UAN ENG’ out of your registered cellular quantity (from UAN). The three characters at the finish of the message imply the language in which you need to obtain the notification message. The service is accessible in 9 languages, together with Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi, Telugu and Malayalam.

In order for you to know the balance of PF account by means of missed name, then you could have to give missed name on 011-22901406. Maintain in thoughts that the quantity from which you give a missed name ought to be a UAN registered cellular quantity, after which you’ll be supplied with the balance data in the type of SMS.

In order for you to do this work with the assist of EPFO’s web site, then you could have to go to EPFO’s website. Then click on on ‘Our Providers’ tab and additional choose ‘For Workers’. Subsequent you could have to go to “Member Passbook” possibility and enter UAN and Password. As quickly as you do this, the e-passbook shall be in entrance of you.

EPFO provides 13.95 lakh new subscribers in November 2021 At the similar time, EPFO ​​has added 13.95 lakh subscribers to the internet in November, 2021, which is about 38 p.c greater than the similar interval a 12 months in the past. This data has been obtained from the newest figures of staff stored on mounted wages (payroll). As per provisional payroll information of EPFO, 13.95 lakh subscribers have been added in November final 12 months. This is 2.85 lakh or 25.65 p.c greater than that of October, 2021.

In reality, the Labor Ministry mentioned in a assertion on Thursday, “In contrast on a yearly foundation, there has been a rise of 3.84 lakh in the quantity of shareholders. EPFO had internet added 10.11 lakh subscribers in November, 2020.” These figures give details about the standing of organized employment in the nation. Out of the complete 13.95 subscribers added in November, 2021, 8.28 lakh members have come underneath the social safety cowl of EPFO ​​for the first time.