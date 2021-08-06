A Super Mario Bros. game sells for $2 million, another record for gaming collectibles.

A vintage Super Mario Bros. video game. sold for $ 2 million, a collectibles company said on Friday, breaking the record for the most expensive video game sale that was set just a few weeks ago.

The 1985 game, made for Nintendo’s original console, was never opened – a rarity for old video games, said Rob Petrozzo, one of the founders of the collectibles site, Rally. An anonymous buyer bought it, he said.

Demand for collectibles has increased during the pandemic, along with many other forms of investment, as people trapped at home seek ways to spend their money. People have spent millions of dollars on digital artwork – known as non-fungible tokens – like internet memes and video highlights of National Basketball Association players. Physical goods, including vintage cars and sports cards, have also increased in value over the past year.

But video games are still an emerging market, said Petrozzo. Interest in buying older games has grown in recent years, but many vintage games have been opened and played, causing them to lose value, he said, and investors are often intimidated by them. ‘enter an industry they don’t know.