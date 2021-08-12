A Supernatural Dance Explorer’s Art and Wanderings

“This is the eternal anthropological question,” said Tang Fu Kuen, artistic director of the Taipei Festival, also from Singapore and who works with Choy as a playwright. “How can a foreigner enter a foreign culture and see it from a new perspective, from different angles? “

“He is not exploitative as people think,” Tang added. “They think, ‘Ah, he’s just going around, going into different countries, getting away from the culture.’ But for Tang, Choy’s job is more to honor and learn from those he meets. “He is always tempered by his own understanding, while being respectful and faithful to the voices he meets.”

Prior to the opening of “CosmicWander” at KINDL, Choy took a break from the show setup to talk about his career as an artist and where his wandering has taken him. These are edited excerpts from the conversation.

What prompted you to dance and work with the body?

I studied video in art school and I continued to do theatrical performances, collaborating a lot with dancers and musicians. I am more and more attracted to dancing because I always find language to be a problem. Although this is ironic, because in the last 10 years of my dance work there is a lot of talk.

But what really started was when I went to London to study design in 2010. I pulled myself out of my comfort zone and everyone I worked with. At that time, I was playing with muscle sensors, and I just had myself, my laptop, and a few sensors. I became like a bedroom scientist tinkerer, electrocuting myself, trying to stimulate muscle movement.