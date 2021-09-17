A T-Shirt Shop for the Semi-Ironically ‘Twilight’ Fan

Prior to 2020, Madison Sinclair had not seen any of the “Twilight” films. But after seeing all five during quarantine, she became completely enamored – and inspired to express her new fantasy.

“I wanted to make something like, ‘Is this satire or is this real? Ms Sinclair, 21, said on a video call from her home in Houston. The result was a T-shirt, created using a clothing customization website, that contained the sentence “Bite me, big boy!” and “I love my vampire boyfriend” with a photo of Robert Pattinson, the film’s main male lead. The back read, “Biggest fan of Edward Cullen!” In bright pink letters.

When Ms Sinclair wore the shirt in a TikTok video, questions soon arose in the comments about where to buy it.

“I was like, ‘They have to be kidding. This is the most random, distinctive T-shirt ever. Why are there so many people in this?'” Ms. Sinclair said.