A Table For Two Season 2: Rohit Roy and Suchitra Pillai disclose a hilarious secret about Saif Ali Khan to Ira Dubey and it will leave you in splits [Exclusive]



On this unseen clip from the seventh episode of Ira Dubey’s chat present A Table For Two Season 2, Rohit Roy and Suchitra Pillai reveal one thing unheard about Saif Ali Khan and we want we might see Kareena Kapoor Khan’s response to this.

It’s that day in the week once more once we carry you an uncut, unseen model from the most recent episode of A Table For Two Season 2 with Ira Dubey. On final Sunday’s episode, the ravishing host obtained the tremendous proficient duo, Rohit Roy and Suchitra Pillai, to come as company and spill some beans and sass. Whereas we’re certain you have seen the episode and cherished it as a lot as we did, here is an unique unseen clip which will make you ROFL. You would possibly do not forget that Suchitra and Saif Ali Khan labored collectively in Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai. The 2 have been paired reverse one another in the movie. However we guess you did not know the way they landed the movie and how their audition was taken. You bought to try this video to know what actually occurred. Rohit too has a very attention-grabbing story to share about his interplay with Saif and these blasts from the previous will positively leave you in spilts. So try the video right here and do not forget that A Table For Two Season 2 is obtainable globally, throughout linear worldwide channels — Zee Cinema Center East, Zee TV Center East, Zee TV APAC, Zee TV UK and Zee TV SAF. In order that you don’t miss any episode! The present, which has been shot on the Hyatt Regency, Mumbai, can be streaming on ZEE5. For extra scoop, comply with us on our Instagram Deal with @atablefor2s2.



#Table #Season #Rohit #Roy #Suchitra #Pillai #disclose #hilarious #secret #Saif #Ali #Khan #Ira #Dubey #leave #splits #Unique