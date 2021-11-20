A Tabloid ‘Game of Thrones’ in London Could Tilt U.K. Politics

LONDON – George Gregg has always been a bizarre fit as the editor of The Daily Mail, Britain’s largest tabloid. Educated at Eaton and Oxford; Former editor of Tatler Social Magazine; And author V.S. Mr. Gregg, a friend of Naipaul and the painter Lucian Freud, is a humble, noble colleague who was described by The Observer as “Britain’s best-connected man.” He also opposed Brexit.

When Mr Gregg was abruptly ousted in an internal power struggle last week, he and London’s media class embraced both and launched a round of lip-smacking gossip that was appropriate for tabloid headlines. But in some ways, this only hints at a return to form for the right-wing, middlebrow paper that strongly supports the Conservative Party and has led the charge for Brexit over the past two decades.

Beyond the insulated world of Fleet Street, what caused the upheaval in The Mail is the central role it plays in British politics and society. More than any other British newspaper, The Mail is the voice of a sociologist who calls it Middle England, a wide class of middle-class readers, predominantly white and socially conservative, most of whom live outside London and are generally pro-Brexit.