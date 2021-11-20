A Tabloid ‘Game of Thrones’ in London Could Tilt U.K. Politics
LONDON – George Gregg has always been a bizarre fit as the editor of The Daily Mail, Britain’s largest tabloid. Educated at Eaton and Oxford; Former editor of Tatler Social Magazine; And author V.S. Mr. Gregg, a friend of Naipaul and the painter Lucian Freud, is a humble, noble colleague who was described by The Observer as “Britain’s best-connected man.” He also opposed Brexit.
When Mr Gregg was abruptly ousted in an internal power struggle last week, he and London’s media class embraced both and launched a round of lip-smacking gossip that was appropriate for tabloid headlines. But in some ways, this only hints at a return to form for the right-wing, middlebrow paper that strongly supports the Conservative Party and has led the charge for Brexit over the past two decades.
Beyond the insulated world of Fleet Street, what caused the upheaval in The Mail is the central role it plays in British politics and society. More than any other British newspaper, The Mail is the voice of a sociologist who calls it Middle England, a wide class of middle-class readers, predominantly white and socially conservative, most of whom live outside London and are generally pro-Brexit.
It is important for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his party to keep these voters close. So it is certain that Mr. Gregg’s badass – and in his place the editor, Ted Variety – who is less likely to run for serious government coverage – will be welcomed at 10 Downing Street, although, according to most accounts, it is. Why didn’t the owner of the mail, Jonathan Harmsworth, make the change?
“Jordi Gregg, personally, was a relic and didn’t look at politics from that perspective,” said Alan Rusbridge, a former left-wing Guardian editor. “His mail recently drew sharp criticism from Boris Johnson and his government, which has caused some concern in the current government and in the group of MPs.”
For Mr. Johnson, a former journalist who once worked for the Pro-Tory Daily Telegraph and is the editor of The Spectator, a less conflicting mail would be less of a headache when his voting rating has dropped in the wake of a protracted corruption scandal. Conservative members of Parliament.
If Mr Johnson decides to tear down Northern Ireland’s trade system in the coming weeks, it could also offer a muscle mate. That decision could trigger a trade war with the European Union, which would rekindle anti-Brussels aspirations that gave The Mail a long-running boost and helped Britain move away from the 2016 vote.
“The question is whether Brexit could have been won without The Mail,” said Mr. Rasbridge. Explore journalism from the Trump era.
With a handful of exceptions, Britain’s newspapers are still on the right. But almost two years later, in which the coronavirus (epidemic) replaces Brexit as a permanent business of the country (or epidemic) all over the country (or continent) – a crisis that sometimes overwhelms the government – Mr Johnson told the News Media Couldn’t believe the journey. Mr. Greg’s mail was unforgivable, especially about the perceived “sleaze” element in government.
This paper aggressively covers the lucrative jobs taken by Conservative lawmakers. It broke the story of a Conservative party donor who raised a 58 58,000 ($ 77,000) bill to renovate Mr Johnson’s Downing Street apartment with his wife, Carrie Johnson. (The Prime Minister later reimbursed The Mail’s costs, perhaps inevitably, nickname “Wallpapergate.”)
Julian Petley, a professor of journalism at Brunel University in London, said: “There are some things that really reach the readers of the Daily Mail, and one of them is the fat cat and the people with their own nesting feathers. “Mail is right, but very popular.”
It could also be a crusade: In the 1990s, the paper went after a faulty police investigation into the racially motivated murder of Stephen Lawrence, a black teenager, at a bus stop in London. The campaign has had some success in curbing the use of plastic bags in Britain.
In 2020, when Mr Johnson’s aides dropped some journalists from briefings on the European Union, a reporter from The Mail joined the contestants in other papers to protest. In an editorial that aptly summed up his tough-love approach, The Mail said: “This paper is an ardent supporter of everything he is trying to achieve. But you can’t be a foolish friend. ”
For all its power, The Mail still happily transports tabloid fodder. Meghan, Prince Harry’s wife, won a confidentiality decision against Sunday’s paper for publishing a personal letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle. His lawyers are appealing.
Mail’s internal politics is as rough and confusing as the coverage of national politics – and Mr. Greg, 60, is a veteran of both wars. Prior to taking the top job at the Daily Mail in 2018, he was the editor of The Mail on Sunday, often battling his sister’s paper. When Mr. Greg inquired about Brexit, the Daily Mail was a full-fledged champion, under Paul Decker, its longtime editor and passionate Brexit.
Mira Selva, deputy director of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism in Oxford, said:
Mr. Gregg’s views, however, did not disqualify Mr. Harmsworth, 53, known as Fourth Viscount Rothermeyer. Company executives said Lord Rothermere, whose grandfather co-founded the Daily Mail in 1896, wanted to “detoxify the brand” after Mr Greg’s drumming for Brexit hurt the reputation of readers and advertisers.
In June 2020, less than two years after Mr Gregg took office, The Mail overturned Rupert Murdoch’s Sun as Britain’s largest daily, with a circulation of less than a million. But Shri. His relationship with Dakar was poisoned by politics. He openly criticized his successors for diluting The Mail’s Pro-Brexit DNA.
Mr Gregg declined to comment on his departure, saying “he is keen to use the skills I have learned over the years in The Mail, which I first joined in 1983 as the youngest reporter in the cemetery shift.” In a statement, Lord Rothermeyer gave no reason for the shake-up. He praised Mr Gregg as a “very successful editor” and said Mr Variety was “his core mail journalist”.
In the end, the people in the company said, Mr. Gregg was less a victim of politics than a power struggle in a changing media empire. Mr Variety, whose mail was particularly softer on Mr Johnson than on the Sunday Daily Mail, is an associate of Martin Clark, who runs the mail online, the company’s popular, fast-growing website.
Both Mr. Decrey’s close aides, who, despite the Johnson government’s support, suffered their own setback last week after withdrawing their names from the leadership of Britain’s communications regulator, Ofcom. In a letter to The Times of London, Mr Decker said the Civil Service had targeted him because of his right-wing views, calling it “his inappropriate conversation with Blob.”
Lord Rothermere, for his part, is preparing to take over the Family Empire, the Daily Mail and the General Trust. As part of that transition, analysts say, they plan to integrate daily and Sunday papers struggling with epidemics and bring independently managed mail online.
“A ‘Game of Thrones’ drama is unfolding,” said Douglas McCabe, chief executive of Anders Analysis, a media research firm based in London. “But the main thing behind it is the company’s in-depth strategic rethinking.”
