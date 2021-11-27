A Tale of Culinary Reconciliation, Beside the Eiffel Tower

Paris – Two decades ago, France was hit hard. On the Catalan coast north of Barcelona, ​​a Spanish restaurant called El Bulli sparked the culinary revolution so much that French cuisine suddenly became a self-satisfied tradition, stuck in a bed of butter and cream.

In this article, the French never forgot, Arthur Lubo wrote in the New York Times magazine that “Spain has become the new France.” The chef was of the opinion that the classic French cuisine had run out of gas. It was a country, suggested by a reputed Spanish restaurant reviewer, where chefs go “to learn what not to do”. How can a white bean foam candle with a wheel blanket or morales and a creamy entrecoat sea urchin or round melon caviar?

That was in 2003. Ferran Adrià, working with his younger brother Albert, transformed his restaurant, Rosas, on the Catalan beach, into a gastronomic gem, so that annual requests for tables increased to millions, some of them satisfied.

The world wanted to enjoy Mr. Adria’s improbable fusion and lightness. Combined kitchen and laboratory. Generate escoffier essences. The sauce was airtight rather than reduced. Beet foam and basil jelly were the new Hollandis and Velvet.