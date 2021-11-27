A Tale of Culinary Reconciliation, Beside the Eiffel Tower
Paris – Two decades ago, France was hit hard. On the Catalan coast north of Barcelona, a Spanish restaurant called El Bulli sparked the culinary revolution so much that French cuisine suddenly became a self-satisfied tradition, stuck in a bed of butter and cream.
In this article, the French never forgot, Arthur Lubo wrote in the New York Times magazine that “Spain has become the new France.” The chef was of the opinion that the classic French cuisine had run out of gas. It was a country, suggested by a reputed Spanish restaurant reviewer, where chefs go “to learn what not to do”. How can a white bean foam candle with a wheel blanket or morales and a creamy entrecoat sea urchin or round melon caviar?
That was in 2003. Ferran Adrià, working with his younger brother Albert, transformed his restaurant, Rosas, on the Catalan beach, into a gastronomic gem, so that annual requests for tables increased to millions, some of them satisfied.
The world wanted to enjoy Mr. Adria’s improbable fusion and lightness. Combined kitchen and laboratory. Generate escoffier essences. The sauce was airtight rather than reduced. Beet foam and basil jelly were the new Hollandis and Velvet.
The pendulum, however, always moves very far. Overwhelmed, El Bully closed its doors in 2011. The great Catalan and Basque cuisine flowers left France licking its wounds. Other countries – Peru, Denmark, Japan – became objects of gastronomic attraction.
France, like Aesop’s tortoise, went on its way, with excellent ingredients, timeless professionalism, demanding tastes, fine wine, strict ingenuity and, where necessary, “enough melted butter to thromboze the regiment,” as AJ Libling once put it. After all, frogs’ feet have the same demand – and not just butter: French butter is a vague idea of the other world of beauty.
“For a while, the Spaniards did better than us,” said Nicolas Chatnier, a leading culinary consultant. “They had a message. We didn’t. It was a serious challenge to adapt the old knowledge to the contemporary situation. You have to understand that food is the French soft power. “
No one wielded that power more effectively than the clever and restless French chef, 65-year-old Alain Duquesse, who grew up on a farm in the southwest of the country. At the age of 33, he became the youngest chef ever to be awarded three Michelin stars (at Louis XV in Monaco) and since then he has added 29 to his 30 restaurants in Europe, Asia and the United States. Mr. Dukese, always on the move, is an entrepreneurial perfectionist.
“A problem? Two solutions,” he likes to say, is not always a reflex action in a country that is less inclined to go to Hoy than now.
To create the 100-day pop-up, he has worked with Albert Adria, a junior partner on the El Bull travel, and today at a Barcelona restaurant, whose menu combines French, Spanish and other cuisines with an emphasis on enduring ingredients. There is no meat in the menu. Fish and cereals are predominant, but rich brittle-saverin cheese with lightly shaved alba truffles is no exception. Most importantly, the search for an amazing balance of innovative, unlikely elements.
The ADMO – abbreviated to Adrià, Ducasse, Romain Meder (Ducasse’s executive chef in Plaza-Athénée) and Les Ombres, the restaurant where the pop-up is kept – is the first short-term restaurant of such ambition in Paris, the Eiffel Tower’s best in the city. Set in a room with one of the views. The desserts are by Jessica Pralpato and Mr. Adria.
“This is a European act, a civilized act by haute couture,” suggested Mr Dukese, a skilled marketer with extraordinary gastronomic talents.
Mr. Adrià, 52, said he had no hesitation. “It was more dangerous for him to come to Paris at the invitation of Alain Dukes than for me!” He said. Decades after the Spanish Culinary Revolution, it was an opportunity to “share, discuss, exchange ideas and secrets, and see how gastronomy has evolved into a world language.”
Speaking in the kitchen a few days before the ADMO launch this month, he tasted the ingredients to serve with an aperitif for black-quinoa-nut-miso-and-cocoa galette.
“Less butter, a little more mix, go easy after frying cashews!” He instructed a group of nine members brought from Spain.
The Spanish Revolution, reflected by Mr. Adria, was a liberation from France. The guitarist made the idea that excellent cuisine must be French in its basic principles. His brother used to go to France regularly. Saffron-mussel soup and lamb-roasted legs are derived from the initial menu at El Bulli.
“Then we started asking ourselves why we didn’t use our local ingredients – razor clams, sea urchins – and why we were steaming vegetables and adding butter when our mother was always using olive oil,” he said.
The freewilling exchange of ideas in ADMO created some unusual substances. Mr Adria owns a Mexican restaurant in Barcelona. He suggested a mole sauce that was browned with cauliflower, set with monkfish liver and black sesame paste. The cooking techniques here are mainly French, the ideas are Spanish-Mexican.
“This dish really brought us together,” said Mr Meder.
Combining kitchen staff with different protocols and techniques is not always easy, especially given the complex mix of ingredients.
Instantly cooked razor clams find themselves in spicy verbena butter flavored with goat horn banana extract. The skin of the cod is cut into soba-noodle-like strands that float in the broth of mushrooms and Galician sea urchins. The sea cucumber from St. Tropez is accompanied by garlic confetti, gram and caviar.
“Some American visitors find the texture of sea cucumber a bit difficult,” he said. Chatnier said after the restaurant opened this month.
For a 13-course dinner menu, 380 euros, or about $ 430, or about half the price of lunch, ADMO puts “haute” in hot dishes. Recommended for many courses is Liberation 2008 Dom Perignon Rose Champagne, which is offered at different temperatures for different dishes.
Mr Dukes, whose happy aloofness draws attention to detail, is the latest in a series of new ventures into ice cream and chocolate in recent years. He is driven. At age 28, he was on a small plane that crashed in the Alps, killing four other people on the plane and lying in the snow for hours before rescuing him.
“Then you believe you have luck and you want to control it,” he said.
Mr Dukes says he never doubted the flexible appeal of French cuisine. “It’s crazy, something in our DNA,” he said. “With the right cuts, the right temperature, the right spice, the right preparation and all of these, there’s the skill to find the right wine.”
Mr. What sets Ducas apart is the single-minded attempt at expansion that has led some critics to say that he is too thin, and at the same time interested in a simple dish that has been flawlessly executed along the edge of sophistication.
Black boudin sausage or grilled pork at its reasonably priced Aux Leonis bistro in Paris, led by its new chef Marie-Victorin Manoa, stimulates it just like the ADMO, which closes on March 9. Even at ADMO, a paddle of butter on rice flour is a clear dukes touch of bread served halfway through the meal, a comfortable meal break.
“Okay, so now the Scandinavians are serving the perfect plate of peas,” he said. “So what? What? Next?“
Mr. Ducase likes the Italian word “agiornamento”, which he sees as a constant transformation of tradition. After all, ADMO is less of a complicated culture-hopping hot dish than a French-Spanish fusion restaurant.
France did not disappear from the Cooking Super League. He reconciled with his Spanish tormentor. Even though the frog’s feet swim in the butter, he learned to make cod skin noodles. Maybe it’s a soft power in 21st century attire.
