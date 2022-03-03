A tale of two presidents: Biden’s State of the Union gets tepid reviews, as Zelenskyy moves onlookers to tears



On Tuesday evening, President Biden delivered his first State of the Union address, which was greeted with a warm welcome by critics across the political spectrum and was marked by negligence and error – a sharp contrast to the speech of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who became an international winner. Praises and tears the translators.

“The 2022 State of the Union was a moderate speech that was poorly distributed,” said Damon Linker of The Week.

Orange Harris Biden has seen mixed mouth sounds from Ukrainians and Iranians

The editorial board of the Wall Street Journal said, “It is disappointing that a White House could face so many difficult challenges.” “The president really needs to fire some people and get better advice.”

Rob Noel, a speech writer for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, told Gadget Clock Digital: “Ukraine’s role has worked well enough, but the boy has moved very fast, not particularly exciting or new.

“As a technical matter, the discourse felt cohesive and isolated, with cram-in and jumpy transitions,” he said. “The substance amounted to a dry list of policy points, as it was directed at lawmakers at home rather than at home.”

There were some who liked the speech. David Litt, a senior speech writer for former President Barack Obama, told Gadget Clock that he gave it an “A”.

“It’s a moment when he’s trying to remind a lot of Americans who voted for him and who recently approved his work performance in June or even September, why they supported him. And I think he did it really effectively.”

Biden’s bad negligence

Online, viewers of Biden’s speech mentioned several high-profile gaffs. At one point in his speech, he mingled with Ukrainians and Iranians.

“Putin can surround Kiev with tanks, but he will never win the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” Biden said.

Even Vice President Kamala Harris noticed the flaw, apparently with a “Ukrainian” face right behind the president.

Later, at the end of the speech, he frowned and announced, “Go and get him!” After praising the soldiers. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

The president also took the heat from fact-checkers for a number of demands during a speech in his statement on gun control from Kovid. The Associated Press, for example, called on Biden to claim “gun manufacturers.” [are] The only industry in America that can’t be sued, the only one. “

“It’s a lie,” the AP said. The Washington Post, meanwhile, says Biden’s claims about job creation and deficit reduction are “misleading.”

Zelensky’s emotional appeal

The warm response to the speech blocked the way in which Ukrainian President Zelensky continues to rally both his people and international support for aid to Ukraine as they try to resist a Russian attack.

Zelensky’s powerful speech made the translator cry

Zelensky, who has been seen on the streets alongside Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, is making an enthusiastic appeal to the world and attracting international attention.

On Saturday, working for the German news service Welt, a translator was heard at the end of Zelenski’s speech, suffocating before he could apologize.

“Ukrainians, we know exactly what we are defending. We must win,” Zelensky declared, as the interpreter began to break down. “The glory of each of our troops. The glory of Ukraine.”

“If children are born in shelters, even when the shelling continues, the enemy has no chance of doing so – without a doubt – a people’s war,” Zelensky added. “Victory! The glory of Ukraine!”

Former CIA Moscow station chief Dan Hoffman says Zelensky “shook the West from its post-Cold War sleep.”

“From a Jewish comedian turned-popular president into a silver lining in this dark cloud,” he added about Zelenskyy.

Hoffman added, “This is a stern warning to China and other dictatorships around the world.”

Standing Aviation

On Tuesday, just hours before his State of the Union address, Biden received a standing ovation from world leaders for delivering an impassioned speech on aid – calling for EU membership.

“We have proven that, at the very least, we are just like you,” he told an emergency session of the EU parliament. Prove you are with us, you will not let us go.

“Prove that you are really European,” he continued. “Life will triumph over death, and light will triumph over darkness.”

A reporter commented on the congratulations that he “never did [seen] It’s been a long time coming.

There, too, the official translator suffocated because Zelensky said: “We are only fighting for our land and our freedom. All the cities in our country are now under siege. And no one is going to interfere in our freedom. And the country and believe me, every square today.” Whatever it is called, it will be called Independence Square. “

In his speech, a few hours later, Biden praised Zelensky and the Ukrainian people.

“Every Ukrainian, starting with President Zelensky, inspires the world with their fearlessness, their courage, their determination, literally,” he said.

