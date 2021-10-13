A taxi crashed into a young girl who wanted to cross the road

A young girl was injured when she was hit by a commercial taxi while trying to cross the road in the Ereğli district of Zonguldak.

The accident occurred on Atatürk Boulevard in the Orhanlar District of the district in the evening. According to the information received, the Fiat brand commercial taxi with license plate 67 T 5071 under the administration of OA, which was traveling from the direction of the bazaar to the Bozhane location, crashed into the SB (25), who wanted to cross the road using the pedestrian crossing. SB, who fell to the ground by being thrown by the effect of the impact, was injured. The surrounding citizens who saw the accident reported the situation to the 112 Emergency Call Center. In a short time, the medical teams came to the scene and took the injured to a private hospital in the district. While the injured was being treated at the hospital, it was seen that the windshield of the car was broken after the accident. Police teams also made investigations while receiving information about the accident at the scene. The driver got into the OA police vehicle and was taken to the District Police Department to be interviewed.

No editorial intervention was made on any news in the Local News category. All Zonguldak News prepared by Anadolu Agency, İhlas News Agency, Demirören News Agency are available on this page as automatically served. The legal addressee of all the news in the Zonguldak News section is the agencies that serve the news.

