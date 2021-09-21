A Theater in the California Valley Becomes an Oasis Once Again

Topanga, Calif. – There were no famous names in the cast. It was the first staged commercial production by a little-known playwright. And the theater was deep in the canyons of the Santa Monica Mountains, on a long windy road, between the beaches of the Pacific Ocean and the San Fernando Valley, a secluded bohemian outpost known for its artists, musicians, and rattlesnakes.

But for all that, there were plenty of people at Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum on a recent Sunday night for a performance of “The Last, Best Small Town.” Wearing masks as the theater required, 150 patrons sat on rigid wooden benches on a cool summer night. A cast of eight actors navigate the massive, asymmetrical stage built around a live oak tree in California and into the bush of a hill, making their exits to the left of the stage and entering the stage’s right of dirt. walking along the trail.

Theatricum Botanicals was born in the 1950s amid McCarthy-era political uproar over concerns about alleged communist infiltration of Hollywood. It began as a retreat in the mountains, where blacklisted actors led by Will Geer, who had refused to testify before the House Committee on Un-American Activities, saw Shakespeare and Tennessee Williams perform for small audiences. who roamed North Topanga Canyon Boulevard. .