A Theater in the California Valley Becomes an Oasis Once Again
Topanga, Calif. – There were no famous names in the cast. It was the first staged commercial production by a little-known playwright. And the theater was deep in the canyons of the Santa Monica Mountains, on a long windy road, between the beaches of the Pacific Ocean and the San Fernando Valley, a secluded bohemian outpost known for its artists, musicians, and rattlesnakes.
But for all that, there were plenty of people at Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum on a recent Sunday night for a performance of “The Last, Best Small Town.” Wearing masks as the theater required, 150 patrons sat on rigid wooden benches on a cool summer night. A cast of eight actors navigate the massive, asymmetrical stage built around a live oak tree in California and into the bush of a hill, making their exits to the left of the stage and entering the stage’s right of dirt. walking along the trail.
Theatricum Botanicals was born in the 1950s amid McCarthy-era political uproar over concerns about alleged communist infiltration of Hollywood. It began as a retreat in the mountains, where blacklisted actors led by Will Geer, who had refused to testify before the House Committee on Un-American Activities, saw Shakespeare and Tennessee Williams perform for small audiences. who roamed North Topanga Canyon Boulevard. .
But this remote theatre-in-the-woods, which was known primarily to an internal crowd of Topanga neighbors and a few theater-goers familiar with its history, is drawing crowds this summer, even that it proceeds even in the midst of a pandemic. The actors appear on a new stage, rebuilt with a grant, while the theater was dark last season, replaced by dirt and rotting wood.
“This gorgeous outdoor space — it’s perfect for these times,” said Alan Blumenfeld, an actor who has been a member of the theater company for 36 years.
It’s drawing hordes of people who are showing up with their proof-of-vaccination cards on a night at the al fresco theater. (Unlike the East Coast, where rain displays have been common this summer, there is little chance that an outdoor show will be called for rain in any given year, but especially in the midst of the extended drought that has caused this have gripped the area.) “The Last, Best Small Town” attracted 150 people, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” was screened by around 300 people – usually the highest turnout at any given time, and this No matter the official seating capacity is 299.
“People feel safe,” said Willow Geer, who is Will Geer’s granddaughter, and who appears as Portia in this year’s production of “Julius Caesar.” “And that has helped our situation.”
But its appeal goes far beyond offering an under-the-stars, open-air stage in a year when many of the area’s smaller theaters, cramped and poorly ventilated, remain closed. Theatricum Botanicale is unique and unique, defined by its remote splendor according to the circumstances of its founding. Its legacy has been carefully observed by members of the Geer family, who have acted and acted in this theater since Will Geer’s death in 1978, and who found its ideological sensibilities particularly relevant in times of pandemic and polarization Is.
Steven Leigh Morris, publisher of Stage Raw, said, “Theatricum Botanicum is to the Los Angeles theater scene what Topanga Canyon is to Los Angeles itself: it’s technically a part of the city, but it’s a world in itself. ” Los Angeles for Arts and Culture. “It continues the legacy of Woody Guthrie and FDR sensibility to give people a break they wouldn’t otherwise have had a break. I have a soft spot for them. I really respect people who serve a purpose.” It’s not just vanity.”
Zaev Yaroslavsky, who represented Topanga and helped win the Theater County arts subsidy while he was a member of the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, called it a “civil liberties billboard”.
“When I think of Topanga Canyon and Theatricum Botanicum, it is a continuing history lesson about what can happen even in a democracy like ours when people stop being industrious,” said Yaroslavsky, who is now at the Luskin School. of Public Affairs teaches. California, Los Angeles. “The whole DNA of that theater is about eternal vigilance.”
Ellen Geer, Will Geer’s daughter and the theater’s artistic director, expressed happiness the other day describing her family and the theater’s 70-year history; They’re intertwined—when they took a leisurely walk through the 15 acres of gardens, theaters, and huts in which a Guthrie, a friend of Will Geer, lived for a time in the early 1950s.
“You should be back in the spring: there are daffodils on the hill,” Geer said, pointing backstage as she sat down on a bench in the amphitheater. “I think there’s a fox that lives in a hole there.”
His daughter Willow called it “a smaller, more rustic, homely Hollywood Bowl”.
“My mom promised me,” she said, “that when she leaves, I won’t let anyone fix the parking spot.”
The theater’s namesake, Will Geer – whose ashes are buried in Shakespeare Gardens, close to his one-time wife, actress Herta Ware – is popular for playing Grandfather in the television show “The Waltons.” But it was a late career resurgence for a well-known stage-and-screen actor who starred in “The Cradle Will Rock,” the left-wing 1937 drama about the unionization of the steel industry, directed by Orson Welles.
He was blacklisted in 1951 when he invoked his Fifth Amendment rights in response to questions about communist infiltration of Hollywood before the House Committee on Un-American Activities. After Geer, unable to find work on stage or on screen, lost his home in Santa Monica, he and Ware purchased land here about 25 miles from downtown Los Angeles.
A gardener by education, Gir grew vegetables to feed his family. (Hence the name Theatricum Botanicum, which roughly translates to botanical theatre.) And they suddenly began gathering other blacklisted actors for performances in the mountains. After a few years, Geer left Topanga and moved across the country, taking occasional acting jobs. (He and his wife eventually divorced, but they remained friends.) With the money earned from “The Waltons”, he returned to Topanga, gathering his family together, formally incorporating Theatricum Botanicum in 1973. and built the amphitheater. It now has a budget of $1 million, with the company of about 50 actors and 20 crew members.
Ellen Geer has been artistic director since her father’s death, and has shaped its catalog to reflect the circumstances of the original circle of actors who appeared here. The program is heavy on the classics – Shakespeare, Molire – and Geir presents them to assure their relevance for the times.
For “Julius Caesar”, he wrote in an opening narration to underline the contemporary resonance.
“We are here to witness the disintegration of a country,” said the narrator, as the sunlight slowly faded and the occasional bat fluttered across the stage. “There is a growing conspiracy among the wealthy Senate to save the Great Democratic Republic from the dictatorship under Caesar. How does this happen to a prosperous nation? Will you come with me and become a citizen of Rome? Fellow citizens of Rome, if we don’t speak up, we could lose our democracy!”
“The Last, Best Small Town” by John Guerra, an homage to “Our Town,” is the story of a Latino family and a white family who deal with economic, class, and racial strife during neighbors in Fillmore, Calif. The subprime mortgage crisis, which disrupted the country’s housing market in 2007. “She really wanted to do that drama,” Guerra, 33, later said of Ellen Geer. “It’s a good fit for the theatre.”
The theater has been adapted during the pandemic. It has two students for each role. The cast and crew are required to be vaccinated; An actor who played the changing child in “Midsummer” was kicked out of the cast because he was too young to be vaccinated. It’s an operation like everyone else: the actors of “Julius Caesar” arrived early to sweep the stage and set up the furniture; The cast members of “Midsummer” were carrying tickets and showing patrons in their seats.
Ellen Geer, who played Sunshine Dore in the 1971 dark-comedy death-and-romance classic “Harold and Maude,” has just turned 80 and is no longer acting. She is preparing to retire soon as artistic director, handing over the work to Willow, 40. But as she nears the end of her career, she has stronger feelings about the role of theater in the pandemic.
“You know how many parks there are?” He asked. “You producers, get yourself together, get a park. Just do it! Go to some rich guy’s backyard. That’s no excuse to stop. Now doing theater is a must.”
