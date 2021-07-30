A Third of White-Tailed Deer Tested in Survey Were Exposed to Coronavirus

A third of white-tailed deer tested in four states in a federal study had been exposed to the coronavirus, another indication of the unpredictable nature of the disease. The percentage was highest in Michigan, where 60% of the animals tested positive.

The presence of the virus in wild deer is not just a curiosity for scientists. The virus has been shown to be able to pass from one species to another and, in the worst case, could establish itself in a common animal species, creating a reservoir from which the virus could spread to the man.

“It’s not just a warning about deer,” said Tony Goldberg, a veterinarian at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, who has investigated North American bats for evidence of coronavirus infections. .

The deer might have encountered the virus through contact or proximity to other animals or humans. Exposure is not the same as infection; blood tests have detected antibodies, which could indicate that the deer fought off the infection.