A Thursday Movie Review: Yami Gautam and Atul Kulkarni’s film is high on thrill and emotions | ‘A Thursday’ Movie Review: Yami Gautam is the surprise package of this thriller filled with thrill and emotions

Teacher Naina (Yami Gautam) is back at playschool from a three-week vacation. She runs a playschool at the house of her fiancée Rohit Mirchandani (Karanveer Sharma). Like every day, she sends all the parents back home with a trust, plays with the children, teaches them. But soon his facial expressions change and it is clear that this 'Thursday' is not going to be any ordinary Thursday. Alone with the kids at home, pistol in hand, she calls Police Inspector Javed Khan (Atul Kulkarni) and issues a warning that she has taken 16 children, a helper and a driver hostage. Every hour a child will lose his life if his demands are not met. 'A Thursday' is made on this one day between Mumbai Police, Prime Minister of India (Dimple Kapadia) and Naina.

Behzad Khambata sets a tone right from the very first scene of the film. The film is a suspense-thriller that moves slowly and tackles a deeply relevant issue. The film has an important backstory. The director is sensitive about the subject, perhaps that is why the emotions overshadow the suspense of the film; Especially in the second half. Some part of the story about the Prime Minister’s character seems a bit unbelievable. But the script of the film is so tight that it doesn’t distract you. This story keeps you hooked for 2 hours.

Yami Gautam has done a great job in the role of Naina. The ever-changing expressions on his face compensate for the short dialogue in the film. It is interesting to see when she brings a passion and savagery in her eyes while talking innocently with the kids. The director has given Yami a chance to play with her expressions here and the actress has done full justice to the character. Atul Kulkarni is strong in the role of police. Everyone is aware of his acting ability. And in this film too, he has put his whole life in his character. The character of Pregnant ACP Catherine Alvarez Neha Dhupia is commendable. Dimple Kapadia, Karanvir Sharma, Kalyani Mulay and Maya Sarao have done a good job in their respective roles.

A Suspense- One of the most important aspects of the thriller film is the background score, which has been given by Roshan Dalal and Kayzad Gherda. The film falls a bit weak here. The background score sounds like noise in some scenes. Editing by Sumit Kotiyan binds the film. The dialogues are written by Vijay Maurya, which is good. However, as is the subject of the film, some more powerful and effective dialogues could have been put in it. Which stays in the mind of the audience for a long time. Anuja Rakesh Dhawan and Siddharth Vasani’s cinematography is average. Most of the film was spent in the same house, which could have created a very strong suspense. But constantly trying to create thrill through close up shots doesn’t work here.

