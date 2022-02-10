A Thursday trailer released- A suspense thriller starring Yami Gautam Dhar, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia | ‘A Thursday’ Trailer – Full of thrills as Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia starrer get a glimpse of this suspense thriller film
News
oi-Neeti Sudha
What happens when a kindergarten teacher pulls out a gun and takes the children hostage? A perfect day turns deadly when the criminal puts innocent people in danger! Filled with suspense and unprecedented circumstances, the trailer of ‘A Thursday’ will leave the audience excited for the film.
Directed by Behzad Khambata, the film stars Yami Gautam Dhar, Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni among others. Produced by RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films, the film will release on February 17, 2022 and will also be available on Hulu.
Censored scissors on Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, this scene related to Jawaharlal Nehru was deleted
The story begins in a kindergarten, when teacher Naina Jaiswal (Yami Gautam) suddenly takes her students hostage. Why did Naina take such a drastic step? What is his ultimate objective? The answers to these questions will be solved gradually. Yami Gautam will be seen in a completely different avatar in the film with different emotions.
Talking about the film, director Behzad Khambata said, “A Thursday is unique when we talk about the way it is made. The story of the film will keep people hooked to it. A hostage drama that not only touches the minds of the criminals but also the criminals. but also into the minds of the people who solve it, the interlocutor and the executives.The story shows the characters grappling with the situation in different ways.
superb starcast
The director added, “It is a complete entertainment package with excellent performances from Yami, Dimple ji, Neha, Atul and the entire team. From casting to script, a lot of thought went into the filming to give the audience a real world experience. With the sudden twist coming in the story, the film is sure to impress everyone.”
Yami Gautam is playing the main character
Actress Yami Gautam Dhar who plays the lead character of Naina Jaiswal in the film said, “I have never played a different character like Naina! She projects so many different emotions. I really wanted to portray her in different shades. A lot of effort. She is a teacher who always takes care of the children and has taken them hostage by turning them from a protector into a threat. The situation in itself is so stressful that it has many layers. A Thursday A Roller It’s like a coaster ride and I love being a part of it!”
Neha Dhupia has become pregnant police
Actress Neha Dhupia, who plays ACP Catherine Alvarez, said, “When I first read the script, I immediately wanted to be a part of A Thursday. My role of a pregnant police officer is very unique as I deal with a hostess situation. Which includes kids and my character is soon going to be a mother. I was able to relate to this character as I have kids too. The pace of the film will keep the audience hooked till the last moment. The whole team worked really hard. And made a thriller film that will entertain everyone!”
great suspense
Actress Dimple Kapadia shared, “It was wonderful to be a part of A Thursday. The suspense weaves the script story and the meticulously crafted characters into this film in a different way. My on-screen personality is the hostess situation and how to solve it. A little confused about what to do. The story of the film has shocking and shocking moments which will surely be loved by the audience.”
Role of Atul Kulkarni
Talented actor Atul Kulkarni shared, “I am playing the role of a police officer and who is trying to interact with Naina. People are going to be thrilled with the suspense of the script and the twists that have shaped the film. Various The battle between the officers and the criminal is on another level when it comes to the aspects. The entire crew has done a great job and we can’t wait to show the film to everyone!”
-
Yami Gautam starrer suspense drama ‘A Thursday’ to release on Disney Plus Hotstar – Watch teaser here
-
From ‘A Thursday’ to OMG 2, 2022 is going to be great for Yami Gautam with 4 films!
-
Akshay Kumar starts shooting for OMG 2, will play the character of Lord Shiva, shares first look
-
Karwa Chauth 2021: From Natasha Dalal to Yami Gautam, these beauties will have the first Karwa Chauth after marriage
-
Yami Gautam has got this incurable disease, big disclosure made after marriage!
-
Yami Gautam worships at Dakshineswar and Kali Bari temple amid Lost shooting!
-
‘Bhoot Police’ Trailer Released – Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam are seen messing with ghosts
-
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga – Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal’s entry in Amar Kaushik’s film!
-
Yami Gautam’s investigative drama ‘Lost’ begins shooting, picture revealed
-
Yami Gautam trapped in money laundering case, ED sent notice, know the whole matter!
-
Yami Gautam’s next film final with Akshay Kumar, superhit sequel preparations begin!
-
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar Wedding Album – Latest pics from Haldi, Henna to Post Wedding
Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
english summary
The trailer of Yami Gautam’s A Thursday has been released. Directed by Behzad Khambata, the thriller is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th Feb 2022.
Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 13:22 [IST]
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.