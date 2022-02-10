A Thursday trailer released- A suspense thriller starring Yami Gautam Dhar, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia | ‘A Thursday’ Trailer – Full of thrills as Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia starrer get a glimpse of this suspense thriller film

News oi-Neeti Sudha

What happens when a kindergarten teacher pulls out a gun and takes the children hostage? A perfect day turns deadly when the criminal puts innocent people in danger! Filled with suspense and unprecedented circumstances, the trailer of ‘A Thursday’ will leave the audience excited for the film.

Directed by Behzad Khambata, the film stars Yami Gautam Dhar, Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni among others. Produced by RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films, the film will release on February 17, 2022 and will also be available on Hulu.

Censored scissors on Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, this scene related to Jawaharlal Nehru was deleted

The story begins in a kindergarten, when teacher Naina Jaiswal (Yami Gautam) suddenly takes her students hostage. Why did Naina take such a drastic step? What is his ultimate objective? The answers to these questions will be solved gradually. Yami Gautam will be seen in a completely different avatar in the film with different emotions.

Talking about the film, director Behzad Khambata said, “A Thursday is unique when we talk about the way it is made. The story of the film will keep people hooked to it. A hostage drama that not only touches the minds of the criminals but also the criminals. but also into the minds of the people who solve it, the interlocutor and the executives.The story shows the characters grappling with the situation in different ways.