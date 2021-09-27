A TikTok Subway Artist Finds His Way to the Lower East Side

First, he posted time-lapse videos of his sketches-in-progress, set to a catchy song, giving viewers a chance to compare his drawings with his real-life inspirations—pencils of wrinkled jeans. Mask for shadow accuracy or cocked face. He started getting more views but not as much as he expected. “I was posting this thinking, ‘Oh, I’m genius. This is going to go viral.’ But none of it went viral. If it’s not a farce, people don’t care.”

Then she saw a comment on a video: “You should finally give it to them.”

At first, Mr. Rodriguez dismissed the idea. “I thought, ‘I’m not giving up my art,'” he said. “That’s how I make a living.”

But soon, the comment garnered over 32,000 likes and she knew she had to give it a try.

That was the second time his life suddenly changed.

“When I did that, it flew away,” he said. The first video posted in August 2020 showed a young woman in a personal security uniform. In it, Mr. Rodriguez sketches a portrait of her to the tune of “Renee” by Sales and even as her mask interrupts her reaction, it is easy to see that the young woman was impressed by the sketch – and by the details. Was impressed: “You got my tattoo too.”

This video has got 8 million views in less than a day. Soon it increased to 49 million.

Mr Rodriguez said: “The conversation just completely added a layer.” “So, then I thought, ‘Okay, I’ll keep giving them.’ And the videos kept going viral. I was so hyped. That’s what I’ve wanted – all my life – all those eyeballs.”

He respected his process. He now obtains advance permission from the person he wants to attract and asks how long they expect to be in the subway. He has trained himself to finish a picture in 15 minutes, including pauses so that he can film his progress along the way.

Mr Rodriguez has accumulated over 225 million likes on TikTok and as he began reposting his videos on other platforms, his numbers grew in those places too – 2.7 million followers on Instagram, 1.4 million followers on YouTube.