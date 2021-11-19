A timeline of farmers protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab and announced the withdrawal of all three agricultural laws. All three laws will be withdrawn in the winter session of Parliament.

Ultimately, the central government decided to withdraw all the three laws made for agricultural reforms. This was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address on the occasion of Guruparb. With this, the way has been cleared for the end of the 14-month-old farmer agitation. This was also the demand of the agitating farmers. Now the tents of the farmers, which have been frozen for more than a year on the border of Delhi, will probably be removed soon.

Let us know how and when this movement started. What happened in it from date to date?

5 June 2020: The Government of India had laid three Agriculture Bills on the Table of Parliament.

14 September 2020: The ordinance was introduced in the Parliament.

17 September 2020: The ordinance got approval from the Lok Sabha.

20 September 2020: It was also passed in Rajya Sabha by voice vote.

24 September 2020: The farmers of Punjab staged a rail roko movement for three days.

25 September 2020: Farmers across the country started demonstrations under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee.

27 September 2020: Agricultural laws got the assent of the President and were published in the Gazette.

25 November 2020: A nationwide movement was launched. The farmers of Punjab and Haryana gave the slogan of ‘Delhi Chalo’.

26 November 2020: Attempts were made to stop the farmers coming to Delhi in Ambala. Things did not work out and the Delhi Police allowed the organizations to peacefully protest.

28 November 2020: Home Minister Amit Shah invited farmers to negotiate instead of vacating the borders of Delhi.

29 November 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat program described these laws and his government as agriculture and farmer friendly.

3rd December 2020: For the first time there was a meeting between the government and the farmers, but in vain.

5th December 2020: The second round of talks also remained fruitless.

8 December 2020: Farmers organized Bharat Bandh.

11 December 2020: The Bharatiya Kisan Union challenged all three agricultural laws in the Supreme Court.

13 December 2020: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that there was a conspiracy of tukde tukde gang behind the farmers’ movement.

