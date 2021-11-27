A Times correspondent reports from a plane held on the tarmac in Amsterdam.

One day, I will appreciate the irony in this situation.

For now, I’m in my fourth hour We got stuck in an asphalt square at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, where the authorities would not allow us as much as a catering truck to fetch water. And the praise of irony is enchanting.

My flight departed from Johannesburg about 16 hours ago, where people were confused by the news of the discovery of the coronavirus type spreading in South Africa.

There are a number of mutations in this type, especially on spike proteins that help penetrate human cells and spread relatively rapidly around Johannesburg.

South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases shared what it knew about midnight on Thursday, and before I could fly, Britain had banned flights from South Africa. Europe was apparently terrified when I was somewhere on the Sahara; We were told we would not be allowed off the plane until we landed.