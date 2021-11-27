A Times correspondent reports from a plane held on the tarmac in Amsterdam.
One day, I will appreciate the irony in this situation.
For now, I’m in my fourth hour We got stuck in an asphalt square at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, where the authorities would not allow us as much as a catering truck to fetch water. And the praise of irony is enchanting.
My flight departed from Johannesburg about 16 hours ago, where people were confused by the news of the discovery of the coronavirus type spreading in South Africa.
There are a number of mutations in this type, especially on spike proteins that help penetrate human cells and spread relatively rapidly around Johannesburg.
South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases shared what it knew about midnight on Thursday, and before I could fly, Britain had banned flights from South Africa. Europe was apparently terrified when I was somewhere on the Sahara; We were told we would not be allowed off the plane until we landed.
The irony is the fact that I was in South Africa to report on the types of risks that arise in countries with low vaccination coverage – and on the effective, multilevel approach that South Africa uses to protect global public health. I spent time in the lab of the same scientist who yesterday announced that I had been held hostage by a stranger’s plane while somewhere “officials” were discussing with us what to do.
Everyone on this flight had to show evidence of a negative covid test; Most of the time, it looks like I’m completely vaccinated. (We all have time to chat.)
The prevailing sentiment among these restless and thirsty people is that South Africa is being punished for being the world’s most advanced study of infectious disease, the legacy of the fight against HIV – and being transparent, quick about what it learns. .
Regardless of our vaccination status or test results, travelers are reading aloud to each other from the news that Europe is considering a mandatory 14-day isolation for all of us.
Through our windows we can see the flight from Cape Town, it is also standing here, stuck.
Right now, I have plenty of time to figure out a way out of the mountain of research that South African scientists have shared with me.
