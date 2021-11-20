When you open a can of chickpeas and take out the delicious, tasty soybean fish, you are part of a history that began about 10,000 years ago. The ancestor of the modern Chiku, a wild Middle Eastern plant with small, hard seeds, was cultivated by humans at the same time as wheat and barley, and began to develop as early farmers chose plants whose seeds were larger and more succulent. Archaeologists have also found pet peas buried under Jericho in the West Bank, so deep that they may have been planted long before the inhabitants of one of the longest occupied cities in history began making pottery.

The humble chana has a somewhat rocky path to its current popularity, however, according to a new study published last week in Nature. Which indexes the genomes of more than 3,000 instances, making it one of the largest plant genome sequencing efforts ever completed.

“I’m really excited to see what else will be discovered from this huge resource,” said Patrick Edgar, a professor of horticulture at Michigan State University who was not involved in the study.

Researchers now believe that after chickpeas were first domesticated in southeastern Anatolia, Turkey, their cultivation may have stalled for millennia. The result was a genetic predisposition that all today’s chickpeas are descended from a smaller group than a thousand years ago. What’s more, modern varieties grown by most farmers lack genetic diversity, meaning they are at risk of failing under the stress of climate change. By mapping the legacy of legumes in such rich detail, scientists hope that it will be easier for plant breeders – who are developing new varieties of crops – to diversify Chiku’s genes, providing them with a flexible tool kit to survive droughts, floods and droughts. Disease