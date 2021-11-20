A Tool Kit to Help Scientists Find the Ultimate Chickpea
When you open a can of chickpeas and take out the delicious, tasty soybean fish, you are part of a history that began about 10,000 years ago. The ancestor of the modern Chiku, a wild Middle Eastern plant with small, hard seeds, was cultivated by humans at the same time as wheat and barley, and began to develop as early farmers chose plants whose seeds were larger and more succulent. Archaeologists have also found pet peas buried under Jericho in the West Bank, so deep that they may have been planted long before the inhabitants of one of the longest occupied cities in history began making pottery.
The humble chana has a somewhat rocky path to its current popularity, however, according to a new study published last week in Nature. Which indexes the genomes of more than 3,000 instances, making it one of the largest plant genome sequencing efforts ever completed.
“I’m really excited to see what else will be discovered from this huge resource,” said Patrick Edgar, a professor of horticulture at Michigan State University who was not involved in the study.
Researchers now believe that after chickpeas were first domesticated in southeastern Anatolia, Turkey, their cultivation may have stalled for millennia. The result was a genetic predisposition that all today’s chickpeas are descended from a smaller group than a thousand years ago. What’s more, modern varieties grown by most farmers lack genetic diversity, meaning they are at risk of failing under the stress of climate change. By mapping the legacy of legumes in such rich detail, scientists hope that it will be easier for plant breeders – who are developing new varieties of crops – to diversify Chiku’s genes, providing them with a flexible tool kit to survive droughts, floods and droughts. Disease
Although humus has become ubiquitous in American grocery stores over the past 15 years, chiku has long been a major crop in the developing world, said Rajiv Varshney, director of research programs at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics. Professor at Murdoch University, Hyderabad, India, and author of a new paper.
India is the world’s largest producer of chickpeas, growing to more than 10 million metric tons in 2019, as well as being one of the largest importers.
But Chiku’s status as a developing global crop means that he has not received as much attention from breeders as he has from corn. Warsh said. Chiku farmers grow some improved varieties over many years, for the most part, without the benefit of genetic information, allowing breeders more control over what properties beans have.
In the present study, researchers sequenced the DNA of 3,366 samples of gram, ranging from wild relatives of the crop to modern stock. They identified a set of genes common to plants, as well as many other types that scientists had not previously discovered. While these common genes are likely to handle basic features shared by all plants, unique genes can encode special abilities such as drought resistance and disease protection. Going forward, the researchers flagged a set of genes, found in some older varieties, that could be useful for modern chickpeas.
The way plant breeding usually works, Dr. Varshney said that once genetic traits, such as resistance to fungal diseases, are brought into a given species, all individuals have exactly the same means to prevent infection. This means that if a type of disease develops that can reverse that protection, the consequences can be devastating.
“The whole crop – the whole farm – will be destroyed,” said Dr. Said Varshney.
He hopes that using the gene sets identified in this study, and ensuring that many different sets are represented in the chana population, can be a protection against crop failure. And he said that more flexible chickpea breeding is a process that should begin now, using genetic information to speed up the process: if farmers wake up one day and find that they need chicks that can grow to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, “it will be very challenging.” . Dr. Said Varshney. “It must be incremental.”
It also studies what Chanya’s genes can tell us about its journey. The beans left the Middle East with separate routes to the Indian subcontinent and the land bordering the Mediterranean Sea. And although specimens in his genes suggest a gradual decline in popularity over thousands of years, scientists aren’t sure why.
“It simply came to our notice then. Said Varshney.
That changed some 400 years ago, when, according to the data, researchers have rediscovered the miracles of chickpeas for obscure reasons. The next time you dip a pita in hummus, you’ll be glad they did.
