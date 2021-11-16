A Transfer Market Mystery: What’s a Player Worth?



“Identifying the reasonable value of a professional athlete’s performance is a difficult task and is not supported by sufficient scientific evidence,” Bocardelli wrote in his letter. In short, he was saying what others have said: The values ​​that go on the club balance sheet are often fake.

“In many cases, we can say that this is a kind of fiction,” said Pippo Russo, author of a book about the transfer market that explored and highlighted a number of curious trades involving Italian teams, some of which are now being flagged by. The regulator said “they need to do this because they have to have annual accounts in order.”

Rousseau said that while “Italy has the copyright” on the PlusValenza system, he has seen the practice exported from the European soccer landscape, highlighting deals involving teams from Spain, France and more recently Portugal, where two top divisional teams exchanged two young players. No experience, but only after measuring their value in the millions of euros each.

The involvement of the Italian financial regulator, Consob, is significant, as it is interested in the dealings of the listed company, Juventus, which could have serious consequences if the club is found to have broken the law. Soccer plaintiff’s rights are limited to game penalties, such as points deduction and in some cases demotion.

In 2018, for example, Chivo Verona was involved in a scheme for several years, in which an investigation found that the value of young players trading with another club, Cesena, was inflated. The deals, valued at millions of euros, allowed each team to meet the registration requirements for a license to play in a professional league.

Yet while Chivo has been punished, some team owners in Italy have expressed frustration that the rules are often changed or not enforced to protect the most successful club. Last season’s champions, Inter Milan, for example, won their first title in 11 years, although they could not meet his salary. The league had relaxed payroll rules halfway through the season, citing coronavirus (epidemic) as a nationwide (or continental) epidemic.

