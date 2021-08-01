A transgender weight lifter’s presence at the Games prompts discussions over inclusion and fairness.

TOKYO – When Laurel Hubbard, a 43-year-old New Zealand weightlifter, makes her first attempt in the women’s heavyweight competition on Monday, she will become the first openly transgender female athlete to compete in the Olympics.

Yet she will do so in the midst of a debate over whether she should participate in the Games.

Athletes, women’s sports advocates and fair sport activists have questioned whether Hubbard, who competed in men’s competitions before leaving the sport more than a decade ago, had an unfair advantage. Others believe that the binary categories of the Games do not take into account a diverse group of athletes.

Hubbard, who rarely speaks to the media, declined a request for comment. But in 2017, she told Radio New Zealand that she does not see herself as a standard bearer for trans athletes.

“It’s not my role or my goal to change people’s minds,” Hubbard said. “I hope they support me, but it’s not for me to force them to.