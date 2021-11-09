A Trash Can From Myrtle Beach Washed Up in Ireland

Keith McGrail was walking on Mullerney Beach in County Mayo, Ireland on Sunday when he saw a blue plastic barrel that had been washed ashore with a message on the bottle.

Instead of a letter wrapped tightly inside, a sign of the barrel’s origin was found on plastered stickers on its dirty sides: “City of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.”

Garbage had wandered 3,500 miles from the house.

“The first reaction was, ‘Wow,'” Mr. McGrail, 44, said Tuesday. “I said, ‘This is not Ireland.'”

Mr McGrail, a safety and environmental officer, was spending time with his family that afternoon when he and his children saw a blue object in the distance and decided to run in that direction.