A Trash Can From Myrtle Beach Washed Up in Ireland
Keith McGrail was walking on Mullerney Beach in County Mayo, Ireland on Sunday when he saw a blue plastic barrel that had been washed ashore with a message on the bottle.
Instead of a letter wrapped tightly inside, a sign of the barrel’s origin was found on plastered stickers on its dirty sides: “City of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.”
Garbage had wandered 3,500 miles from the house.
“The first reaction was, ‘Wow,'” Mr. McGrail, 44, said Tuesday. “I said, ‘This is not Ireland.'”
Mr McGrail, a safety and environmental officer, was spending time with his family that afternoon when he and his children saw a blue object in the distance and decided to run in that direction.
When they got there, Mr. McGraw noticed that the barrel had English and Spanish written on it, indicating that it was probably not their place.
He said, “It was covered in a swan’s den. “I explained to the children that if there was anything like that in the ocean, the shells had to grow on the outside. Naturally, he was in the water for a long time, making his way across the sea. ”
“He immediately reminded me that maybe like a bottle-type message, where you know who the sender is and you can probably return the message to them,” he added.
So that night he wrote a letter to the city of Myrtle Beach, warning them of the location of the tub on their way.
“It’s amazing to have traveled across the Atlantic,” Mr. McGrail wrote in an email, shared online this week by Myrtle Beach’s public information officer, Mark Kruia.
“I looked carefully at the pictures to see if they looked like our trash cans,” Mr Cruia said Monday. “And then I sent photos to the people in our park who take care of them on the beach and they quickly confirmed, yes, it’s our trash.”
Mr. Cruia predicted that waste would end up in South Carolina’s seas due to either wind or “human intervention” during the storm.
From there, oceanographer Chris Patternostro of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimated that the wagon was lifted by the Gulf Stream, which carried it to the East Seaboard and then to the west coast of Ireland.
“This is one of the top 10 things I’ve been saving for the last two decades or so,” said Mr Kruia.
A post sharing Mr McGrail’s whereabouts on the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page on Monday drew a response from both sides of the Atlantic, including Myrtle Beach resident Karen Golding Vaughan, who lamented, “I just returned from Mayo three weeks ago. In the past, if I only knew, I would have ridden! ”
This is not the first time that foreign ocean waves have created waves. In 1990, 61,280 Nike sneakers came out of cargo planes during storms and landed in the Pacific Ocean, eventually washing away Europe, Bermuda, the Bahamas and elsewhere by 2019. In 1992, a cargo ship inadvertently dropped 28,000 rubber ducks into the Pacific – ducks that eventually made their way to Maine. For more than three decades, residents of the coastal community in France have been stunned by the regular appearance of Garfield phones on their shores, until their source, the missing shipping container, was finally identified in 2019.
Mr Patternostro said such phenomena could sometimes turn into oceanographic experiments because scientists know when these objects fell into the water and where they went, so they could use them to study currents and tides. But a low myrtle beach waste may not contribute to the study of oceanography in the same way.
“It’s a little difficult to give us an understanding of physical oceanography because of a trash can with unknown time in the water and only known origins,” he said.
Nancy Wallace, director of the Marine Debris program at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said garbage can scratch the surface of notable piles, including discarded furniture, statues and lost toothbrushes.
“You find the strangest things in the ocean,” she said.
And Ms. Wallace pointed out that the trash can is a great example of how far-reaching effects can be caused by a pile of rubbish flowing into the ocean. Beach.
“They are using it for its intended purpose in Ireland,” Mr. Cruia said. “Which is pretty cool.”
