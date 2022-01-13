A tremendous twist is coming in the serial ‘Anupama’, ‘Kavya’, who disappeared from the show, gave a hint

A tremendous twist is coming in the serial ‘Anupama’, ‘Kavya’, who disappeared from the present, gave a hint

Madalsa Sharma i.e. Kavya is not seen in ‘Anupama’ nowadays, however lately she has informed that she’s going to return with a twist.

Madalsa Sharma is taking part in the character of Kavya in Star Plus fashionable serial ‘Anupama’. Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna are additionally with him in this serial. Kavya has not been seen in the present since the New Yr celebrations. After this the information of his being corona constructive additionally got here to the fore, stopping which Madalsa has stated that each one this is unsuitable information, he is completely tremendous. He informed that he has left Shah Home in the present. However quickly a huge twist is going to come back in the present.

She was by no means seen after leaving Shah Home, after which the viewers has began speculating that she’s going to return with a bang in Vanraj’s life. After Madasala’s assertion, the pleasure amongst the viewers has elevated. Followers really feel that Kavya could quickly convey a huge storm in Anupama’s life.

In the serial nowadays Vanraj is behind Anuj Kapadia’s enterprise. Vanraj needs to usurp Anuj’s enterprise. On the different hand, Anuj is frightened about his sister’s well being, which may be taken benefit of by Vanraj.

Allow us to inform you that the circumstances of corona have elevated quickly in the previous few days. Many artists have additionally come below its grip. Giving details about his an infection on his personal social media, he requested individuals to remain protected.

As a consequence of this, her followers had been additionally upset after not seeing Kavya in the present ‘Anupama’. After which Madalsa herself gave details about her well being and defined the cause for not showing in her present.

Allow us to inform you that Madalsa Sharma is the spouse of Mithun Chakraborty’s son. She is identified for her fashion in the present. She has labored in many movies like ‘Patiala Desires’, ‘Paisa Ho Paisa’, ‘Pathyaram Kodi’ and ‘Angel’. The actress has tried her hand not solely in Hindi but additionally in German, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi movies. His father Subhash Sharma himself is a movie producer and director and his mom Sheela Sharma is an actress.