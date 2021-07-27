A Trick of the Eye Turns a Luxurious Embassy Inside Out

ROME – In a city with spectacular offices, Christian Masset, French Ambassador to Italy, has perhaps the most spectacular of all.

Right in the middle of Palazzo Farnese, a masterpiece of the High Renaissance, his workplace has cavernous marble fireplaces and columns, wall-to-wall frescoes and a central window and balcony, both modified by Michel -Ange, which overlook twin fountains made from ancient ponds. Some nights the office lights stay on, giving Romans strolling through one of the city’s most elegant squares a glimpse of its glorious interiors.

So it was no small feat when the French artist JR proposed to block half of the view.

“Yes, that was a long discussion,” said the almost anonymous artist, wearing his fedora, sunglasses and trimmed beard.

He spoke in front of the Palazzo Farnese one recent afternoon to inaugurate his new work, a black and white work of over 6,500 square feet optical illusion mural running like a cut, or a rash, to the facade of the building, or more precisely to the scaffolding installed for the restoration of the palace.