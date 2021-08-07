A U.S. baseball player brings some inside information to his team’s gold medal game against Japan.

TOKYO – During the baseball season, Tyler Austin plays his home games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium as part of the Yokohama DeNA Baystars, a top professional league team in Japan.

And now, in the United States baseball team at the Olympics, this stadium is also Austin’s home.

This familiarity – not only with his surroundings, but also with opposing pitchers – helped Austin, 29, a former Yankees prospect, propel the United States to the gold medal game on Saturday night. The Opponent: Japan, a team made up of the same players Austin faces in the professional league the rest of the year.

The experience served him well. In the tournament’s five games, Austin, a designated hitter, beat a top team 0.429 (9 for 21) with two homers and seven RBIs.

With the Baystars this year, Austin’s second with the team, he’s having an even better season than the last. He’s hitting .314 with 19 homers and 49 RBIs in 68 games. He credited his wife with developing an off-season training and nutrition plan that he said had helped him regain his strength after losing too much weight last year.