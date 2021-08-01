A user cursed Lisa Haydon kids, actress gave a beftting reply | The user went to curse Lisa Haydon’s children, a word of the actress stopped speaking

New Delhi: Lisa Haydon has been a well-known Bollywood actress. But since she got married, she has made a distance from the world of entertainment. Lisa has recently become the mother of a third child and she is enjoying her motherhood well. The actress recently shared a picture on her Instagram, on which she started trolling.

Lisa gets trolled

Bollywood actress Lisa Haydon remains in the discussion about her glamorous and hot pictures. Along with this, he has to be a victim of trolling many times. Lisa was also trolled a lot about her pregnancy. Some users said that Madam probably likes to be pregnant, which was answered by Lisa very well. Now some trollers on social media made objectionable remarks about Lisa’s children and trolled them a lot. On this, Lisa also gave a befitting reply and stopped speaking to the troller.

indecent remarks on children

Recently (Lisa Haydon) shared a picture on social media promoting a face cream. There was a mixed reaction of people on this post. Some said that they would definitely use this product, while some started trolling Lisa and her children. One user wrote in the comment, ‘Lisa Hayden, don’t ruin people’s lives, stop selling such chemicals or else your fans will curse your children.’ Lisa has also given her reaction on this comment of the user.

Lisa gave a befitting reply

Lisa Haydon also gave her answer on the user’s comment without delay. Lisa wrote only Wow in one word, not saying anything good or bad to this user. This one word of Lisa is enough to stop the user speaking.

Lisa’s movies

Significantly, Lisa Haydon Movies made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Aisha’. Apart from this, she has appeared in films like ‘Housefull 3’, ‘The Shaukeens’, Rascals, ‘Queen’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

