‘A very chaotic situation’: Crews tackle growing wildfires

Flagstaff, Ariz. – A devastating wildfire in the U.S. southwest has burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and endangered countless small villages in New Mexico, as wind-fired fireplaces chew up dry forests and vast tracts of grassland and ice. The sky was filled with smoke.

“It’s a very chaotic situation there,” said fire behavior analyst Stuart Turner during a briefing Friday night at the edge of the Santa Fe National Forest in New Mexico.

Firefighters were helped by some snow, scattered showers and cooling temperatures early Friday to prevent further homes from burning in the outskirts of a mountain town in northern Arizona. But favorable weather did not last long and more gusts were expected in Arizona and parts of all of New Mexico over the weekend.

The crew was battling more than a dozen large fires across the country on Friday, according to the National Inter-Agency Fire Center. More than 1,600 firefighters were battling six fires in New Mexico and three in Arizona that consumed 100 square miles (258 square kilometers) of wood and brushes.

Winds were blowing across New Mexico by Friday afternoon, with gusts of up to 75 miles (120 km) near the Colorado Line, dusting the valley in Rio Grande and pushing flames north through the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in the north. Fire officials hoped a fire in the northeast of Santa Fe would engulf several communities before Saturday.

About 50 miles (80 km) east of Santa Fe, a wall of smoke stretched northeast of the desert, where law enforcement officers were suddenly told to evacuate herdsmen and other villagers.

Maggie Mulligan, 68, a dog breeder, and her husband, Brad Gombas, 67, left with nine dogs and five puppies packed in an SUV and an old blue Cadillac.

He said his dog Liam was “a nervous rake,” when a sheriff came to their home on Friday afternoon and told them to leave.

At a middle school 40 miles (65 km) north of Las Vegas, New Mexico, which was converted into a Red Cross shelter, they were in pain for leaving their horses behind.

“We don’t know what will happen next. We don’t know if we can get back to the horse,” Mulligan said. “They have water in their pastures and hay so we’ll see what happens.”

Since no air support or crew worked directly on the fire line, several fires have increased explosives. San Miguel County Sheriff Chris Lopez warned the situation was dangerous.

Lena Atencio and her husband, whose family has lived in the nearby Rosiada area for five generations, fled as soon as the winds began to blow on Friday. He said people were taking the threat seriously.

“As a community, as a whole, everyone is pulling together to support each other and take care of the things we need now. And then, it’s in God’s hands,” he said, shouting in the wind miles away in the Las Vegas community where the refugees were gathering.

Another wind-blown fire in northeastern New Mexico also forced evacuations as the town of Simaron and the headquarters of the Philmont Scout Ranch, owned and operated by American Boy Scouts, were preparing to flee if necessary. The scout ranch attracts thousands of summer visitors, but officials say there were no scouts on the property.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Luzan Grisham has signed an emergency declaration for four counties for the fire.

In Arizona, a fire broke out in a rural neighborhood outside Flagstaff a few days ago. A weather break on Thursday allowed helicopters to pour water over the fire and authorities could conduct a damage survey.

They destroyed 30 homes and countless other buildings, with sheriff’s officials saying more than 100 properties were damaged. The blaze, which began last Sunday, has burned about 32 square miles (83 square kilometers) and forced evictions from 765 homes.

Sheriff’s spokesman John Paxton said authorities used the alarm Thursday night to warn residents to flee the evacuation area. The howling wind blows the alarms.

Kelly Morgan is among the neighbors who have not left the edge of the eviction zone. She and her husband have lived through the fires before, she said, and they are ready to change the wind and run to the house they moved to three years ago.

“Unfortunately, this is nothing new to us … but I hate to see the way people are affected at the moment,” he said. “It’s sad. It’s a very sad time, but as a community, we’ve really come together.”

In the west, wildfires have become a year-long threat in changing conditions, including the melting of previous snowfall and the onset of rains in the autumn, scientists say. Problems have been exacerbated over decades by firefighting and poor management, as well as more than 20 years of megacities that studies have linked to man-made climate change.

According to the National Weather Service, the fire danger in the Denver area on Friday was the highest in a decade, due to the off-season temperatures combined with strong winds and very dry conditions in the 80s. A new evacuation was ordered west of Colorado Springs on Friday but no immediate disappearance was reported.