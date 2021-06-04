A very sus chicken nugget shaped like an Among Us crewmate sells for $99,997 on eBay



After an intense, dayslong bidding battle, a single McDonald’s chicken nugget shaped like one of many Among Us crewmates has simply bought for an eye-watering $99,997 on eBay.

The little nugget began off from humble beginnings, listed for a decent 99 cents on Could twenty eighth. (I’d pay that a lot for it. Possibly even $5.) And for a short while, there have been no bids.

However then, two days after it was first listed, anyone positioned an (on the time) astonishingly excessive $14,869.69 first bid on the nugget, and issues simply escalated from there. I like to recommend scrolling by means of the bid historical past, it’s wild.

One issue which will have pushed up the worth is that the nugget apparently got here from a BTS Meal — sure, like the large Okay-pop group. Possibly BTS Meal nuggets style higher?

Oh, and should you have been questioning, ought to the customer select to eat the nugget it would possibly be protected to — the vendor stated they’d freeze and air-seal the nugget and that it could be delivered “previous to expiration.” If I have been the customer, although, I’d use some warning. The vendor says that “this meals product has an common expiration of about 14 days,” however I’m not certain the place they’re getting that data.

But when the customer desires to dip the nugget in some Szechuan sauce? They’ll should ask for that. “I’ve Szechuan and at patrons [sic] request will ship some with the nugget,” the vendor stated. Harsh.

Let’s simply hope the nugget isn’t an imposter.