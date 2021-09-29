A villain is set to be released on Eid on July 8, 2022

There is good news for fans of ‘A Villain’. The producers on Wednesday announced the release date of the sequel ‘Ek Villain Returns’. Now the film will be released in cinemas on the occasion of Eid on 8th July 2022 next year.

After 8 years, this sequel is being released which will feature actors like John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The first episode was released in 2014 with actors like Siddharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. Loved the movie.



Digital poster famous

Work on a Villain Returns is underway and Mohit Suri is directing. A new digital poster of the film has also been released, which people love. The film will have high-octane action sequences and its story will be different.



This time there will be bigger action and more suspense

Expressing her excitement, producer Ekta Kapoor said, “A villain is back with bigger action, more suspense and double drama. This is Balaji’s most exclusive franchise and now a Villain Returns will keep the audience glued to their seats. I love every moment of making a movie and am now looking forward to the release of Eid.

The sequel has been scaled up

At the same time, speaking about the film, producer Bhushan Kumar further said, ‘We have increased the number of villains to make a villain returns. The film is eligible for Eid release and I am excited that we are doing the film justice. We do not want to miss the saved action.