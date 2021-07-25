A Vogue Legend, Still Enlarging Circles of Pleasure

When Archie Burnett walks onto a dance floor, he tends to grab it.

Part of it is because he’s a tall guy, 6ft 4in and full of muscle. Especially in the ’80s and’ 90s, when he was a mainstay of New York’s underground clubs, his body was, as he recently put it, “banging”.

A body like this attracts attention, but any chance of fading into the background really disappears when it starts to move. Then there is a kaleidoscope of long lines and sharp angles. At any moment, he is ready for a click of the camera; at every moment, he is in rhythm.

His dance is also knowledge in action. Vogue and waacking, which are resurfacing in popular culture, may be new to some, but not to Burnett. He is the grandfather of the House of Ninja, a dance collective that helped spread vogueing from ballrooms to videos and fashion shows in the ’80s and’ 90s. With Tyrone Proctor, a pioneer of waacking who happened to be Burnett’s brother-in-law, he helped revive that flamboyant and aerial style of improvisation, developed in gay clubs in Los Angeles in the 1970s. House dance is also home to it.