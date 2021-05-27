A Wave of Afghan Surrenders to the Taliban Picks Up Speed

MEHTARLAM, Afghanistan — Ammunition was depleted inside the bedraggled outposts in Laghman Province. Meals was scarce. Some law enforcement officials hadn’t been paid in 5 months.

Then, simply as American troops started leaving the nation in early Could, Taliban fighters besieged seven rural Afghan navy outposts throughout the wheat fields and onion patches of the province, in japanese Afghanistan.

The insurgents enlisted village elders to go to the outposts bearing a message: Give up or die.

By mid-month, safety forces had surrendered all seven outposts after prolonged negotiations, in accordance to village elders. At the very least 120 troopers and police got secure passage to the government-held provincial heart in return for handing over weapons and gear.

“We advised them, ‘Look, your state of affairs is dangerous — reinforcements aren’t coming,’” mentioned Nabi Sarwar Khadim, 53, one of a number of elders who negotiated the surrenders.