A Week of Big Blows for Big Oil

Big isn’t any exaggeration on the subject of Exxon Mobil, which had $265 billion in revenues in 2019. It operates across the globe. Right here in Canada, it controls Imperial Oil, the proprietor of the Esso model, which has stakes in three oil sands operations and owns refineries, pipelines and chemical vegetation.

In contrast to some power firms based mostly in Europe, Exxon has typically considered renewable power as a money-losing proposition, as an alternative pouring cash into issues like deepwater exploration off the coast of Guyana and shale drilling in Texas and New Mexico.

However environmentalists additionally dealt a blow to at least one of these European oil firms, Royal Dutch Shell, this week. A Dutch court docket dominated that Shell was “obliged” to cut back the carbon dioxide emissions of its actions by 45 % by the top of 2030, in contrast with 2019 ranges. Shell had already introduced a 2050 goal for reaching internet zero emissions, however the choice, if upheld, will pressure it to hurry up its efforts.

