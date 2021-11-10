A White House aide who traveled abroad with Biden tests positive.
WASHINGTON – A White House aide who traveled to Scotland with President Biden tested positive for coronavirus this week and was isolated abroad, an administration official said on condition of anonymity to describe the medical problem.
The assistant tested positive on Tuesday after taking the daily flow test required to attend the United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow, but showed no symptoms of Covid-19. President Biden was not in close contact with the aide, the official said.
The assistant conducted subsequent tests, but returned inconclusive, the official said. The assistant is isolated in Scotland and awaiting PCR test results.
Mr Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday, the official said. The president, who is 78, received a booster shot in September.
Assistants with close contact with the person tested positive traveled independently from the president to Scotland and the United States, and have since undergone negative testing. The positive case was first reported by Bloomberg.
On Sunday, White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie, who was left behind by a last-minute trip due to a family emergency, said her coronavirus test was positive.
“Thanks to the vaccine, I only got mild symptoms, which allowed me to continue working from home,” Ms. Saki said Sunday.
White House Chief Deputy Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre was on a visit, while Ms. Saki stayed at home and held a press conference at the White House this week.
Mr Biden traveled abroad with a large delegation that included his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The president’s meeting also included a number of press officers who interacted with other White House officials and numerous journalists covering the trip.
In July, after a White House staffer tested positive for the virus, Ms. Saki warned that there would be more cases of progress and that precautions had been taken to protect the president.
