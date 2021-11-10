A White House aide who traveled abroad with Biden tests positive.

WASHINGTON – A White House aide who traveled to Scotland with President Biden tested positive for coronavirus this week and was isolated abroad, an administration official said on condition of anonymity to describe the medical problem.

The assistant tested positive on Tuesday after taking the daily flow test required to attend the United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow, but showed no symptoms of Covid-19. President Biden was not in close contact with the aide, the official said.

The assistant conducted subsequent tests, but returned inconclusive, the official said. The assistant is isolated in Scotland and awaiting PCR test results.

Mr Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday, the official said. The president, who is 78, received a booster shot in September.