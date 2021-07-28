‘A Wild 15 Months’: Pandemic Spurs Conversion of Offices to Labs

The pandemic has hit owners of office buildings. Realizing that work can continue with employees logging in from their homes, businesses across the country have reduced their spaces or eliminated them altogether, creating a cascade of reduced construction and plummeting office rents.

The collateral damage of this remote working revolution has been millions of square feet of vacant office space. The vacancy rate for downtown office buildings across the country has hit 16.4% in the past year, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

But there is hope for anxious homeowners: the life sciences industry, teeming with money from a record $ 70 billion in private and public investment in North America last year , rushes to claim this empty space.

In America’s six largest life science markets, more than 20% of lab space under construction is office conversions. In San Francisco, Chicago, Boston and Raleigh, North Carolina, asking rents for lab space have risen by more than 60% since the start of 2016, while office rents have only increased by 15-30. %.