A Wine Rack on Rails? U.K. Businesses Seek Solutions to Shortages.
TILLBURY, ENGLAND – This is called the “Wine Train” and every weekend it travels 100 miles from the port of Tilbury, east of London, to a depot in central England. It looks like any other freight train, but it has an unusual cargo: about 650,000 bottles of wine.
This 32-car, 1,600-foot-long traveling wine rack is the latest and most creative, responding to a shortage of supplies to Britain, and the government is beginning to worry about disruptions over the Christmas holidays.
On Saturday night, in strong winds and rain, a small team of workers used large machinery to lift heavy containers filled with wine before the latest departure. Working under floodlights, he carefully handled the cargo for the terminal at Daventry from where it would be delivered to some of the leading supermarkets in the country.
The Wine Train has been running through this busy port for over a month, reducing reliance on low-supply truck drivers in the UK and ensuring that the UK has a minimum stockpile of liquor during the holidays.
But two months later, with gas and food shortages looming across the country, Britain is facing challenges in its supply chain. Combined with the shortage of truck drivers, global shipping delays, product shortages, epidemics and Brexit restrictions, some supermarket shelves have been left open and retailers have warned that not every Christmas gift will be available.
The discovery of two new coronavirus cases in the UK has raised concerns about the holiday season. On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said masks would be mandatory in shops and on public transport, and that travelers from abroad would have to face some new rules. But he said he was sure Christmas would be “much better” than last year.
Businesses, including toy shops, coffee shops and butchers, say there are fewer employees, and seven out of 10 reported differences in food purchases, including finding less variety in stores, according to government figures released last week. The scarcity is patchwork and random across the country, adding to the forecast.
On Wednesday, the Cold Chain Federation, which represents companies that store and distribute frozen food, warned that consumers may have fewer options this Christmas.
Amid the ongoing disruption, the government says it is determined to “save Christmas” – as some British newspapers have suggested. On Tuesday, a senior minister, Stephen Barkley, assured colleagues at a cabinet meeting that there would be enough turkeys for the festive dinner. This was a suspicion a few weeks ago when farmers were warning of scarcity.
“Basically, the problems continue unabated, and just because they’re out of the headlines doesn’t mean things are getting better,” said Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Beverage Federation, which represents more than 800. Companies in the field.
He said his members used to have 97 percent of their orders delivered on time, but now, as expected, one-fifth of the items will not be shown – and who knows what will be missing, he said.
Richard Wilding, a professor of supply chain management at Cranfield University in England, used US military terminology to describe the challenges facing British businesses.
Using the acronym Unstable, Uncertain, Complicated and Obscure, he said, “Things are very VUCA at the moment. He cited epidemics, labor problems and lockdowns abroad – events that could send ripples around the world, like a rock landing in a lake.
Regarding the consequences of Brexit, Mr. Wilding described it as a “cherry on the cake” because it put new pressure on supply chains, accelerating the transition to the digital economy and creating additional disruptions.
Patrick Adam, founder of Variety Puzzles, which sells jigsaw puzzles with maps and other pictures of Africa and India, said this year they have shipped only 200 products to stores and customers in the European Union; Britain is still in the bloc less than 2,000 a year ago.
Due to the global shortage of shipping containers, the cost of shipping cod to the UK, the factory in China where they are made, has increased by 30 to 40 per cent compared to early 2020. In the UK, even after the products arrive, their next trip has been delayed due to a shortage of truck drivers and fuel shortages, he said. He further added that Brexit had increased export tariffs and increased administrative difficulties.
“When you get into your rhythm, new challenges come up,” said Mr. Edom, “basically it’s a real storm.”
After Matthew Crawford, director of a furniture and toy store in North London, said he was forced to order almost double the usual stock in the first half of Christmas to compensate for shipping delays. Prices are high, but intense competition from online retailers has led the company to assimilate them rather than offer them to customers, he said.
“Nearly everyone you know has a problem getting goods into the country,” Mr Crawford said.
And the bureaucracy could be crushed, Mr. Crawford added. When goods imported from the European Union arrive at British ports, he now has to personally identify the goods and materials made from them to the British government. Then the rates will vary depending on the type of glaze used above, he said.
Mr Crawford said Noah had struggled to recruit workers for the first time in 31 years, challenging Brexit and EU workers to be closer to their families during the epidemic.
The government has offered short-term reforms for some areas to ensure that the scarcity does not disrupt the Christmas festivities. In September, for example, 5,500 short-term visas were made available to poultry workers in the EU, in an effort to ensure that turkeys would be at the Christmas table. According to the British Poultry Council trade group, more than 2,500 workers came.
Ranjit Singh Boparan, owner of Turkish producer Bernard Mathews, said up to 900 seasonal workers, mostly from Eastern European countries, had joined the company in recent weeks to work on its processing facilities in East Anglia.
“We are on track to fill the job gap for large-scale growth this time of year,” he said in a statement issued last week. He lauded the short-term visa scheme, urging the government to issue long-term visas. “Labor is here for 12 months of the year as a major structural challenge for our region, and this is one that will not go away,” he said.
Not all food producers are satisfied with the government’s response. Members of the British Meat Processors Association are “increasingly frustrated”, said John Herre, a spokesman for the group, which represents the majority of companies operating in the British meat industry.
“If anything, the situation is even worse,” said Mr Hare, adding that competitive offers from other parts of the food and hospitality industry have made it difficult to retain employees.
Wine distributors are not the only businesses that are getting creative to ensure their products reach customers on time for the holiday party. Tesco, a supermarket chain, has begun using a train service from Valencia, Spain, via France, to Barking, near London, to transport lettuce, fruits and vegetables.
Tesco also transports supplies in giant wine trains. And Freightliner, the company that operates the train, said in a statement that more inquiries are being made about the movement of goods by rail – because of the shortage of trucks and the desire to de-carbonize freight.
Freightliner suggested that weekly deliveries on wine trains – which take several hours to load – had not yet met demand during the holiday season.
“We plan to increase the frequency of this service every day,” the company said in a statement.
#Wine #Rack #Rails #Businesses #Seek #Solutions #Shortages
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.