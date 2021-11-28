A Wine Rack on Rails? U.K. Businesses Seek Solutions to Shortages.

TILLBURY, ENGLAND – This is called the “Wine Train” and every weekend it travels 100 miles from the port of Tilbury, east of London, to a depot in central England. It looks like any other freight train, but it has an unusual cargo: about 650,000 bottles of wine.

This 32-car, 1,600-foot-long traveling wine rack is the latest and most creative, responding to a shortage of supplies to Britain, and the government is beginning to worry about disruptions over the Christmas holidays.

On Saturday night, in strong winds and rain, a small team of workers used large machinery to lift heavy containers filled with wine before the latest departure. Working under floodlights, he carefully handled the cargo for the terminal at Daventry from where it would be delivered to some of the leading supermarkets in the country.

The Wine Train has been running through this busy port for over a month, reducing reliance on low-supply truck drivers in the UK and ensuring that the UK has a minimum stockpile of liquor during the holidays.