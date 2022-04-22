A Woman in UK dies after 505 days being tested positive for COVID-19 – In 16 months, she was admitted to the hospital several times, discharged and then got infected, 505 days after being tested positive for COVID-19

A shocking case has come to the fore amidst increasing cases of corona infection. A British woman died after being corona infected for 505 days. It was told that due to continuous corona infection, his immunity had become weak, due to which he died. She got infected for the first time in the year 2020, after which she remained infected continuously. He was tested several times and each time his report came back positive. She was also hospitalized several times over the course of 16 months.

A laboratory analysis showed that the patient did not get recurrent corona, but never recovered from it after being infected with the corona virus for the first time. Even after being given antibody therapy and anti-viral medicine, his corona test did not come negative even once.

Doctors from King’s College London and the Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust mentioned the matter while presenting the report at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Lisbon this year. Earlier, in the case of being corona infected for a long time, in which the patient was corona positive for 335 days.

This is the longest running corona case ever

UK scientist Dr. Luke Snell says that this is the longest running corona case ever. He told that his team had done a research to know the reason for the long cases of corona. In this, the patients’ body had mutations with the virus and new corona variants were investigated.

Nine patients who were infected with corona for a long time were included in the research. In this, a woman fighting Corona for 505 days was also included. It was seen in the research that all the reports came positive in the test done for eight weeks. The immunity of all the people involved in the research was already very weak due to HIV, cancer, organ transplant and other diseases.

Dr. Snell said that during the research, the team tracked the mutations of the virus in the patients, which showed that no patient recovered from the corona and got infected again. At the same time, with the passage of time, the virus in his body got mutated.