a world beyond perception

love light

There is hardly a single answer to how much the world has changed since 2004. But if this question is asked keeping the cyber system in front, then the answer will surely be that this experience of change is unprecedented. Where the new end of this experience is going to open now is a shared adventure of imagination and technology that will almost be a new world between feeling and belief. Where there will be people, there will be warmth of relations and together there will be an infinite journey of enjoyment and joy. Special on this technology named ‘Metaverse’.

Facebook, which a few years ago was the target of the worldwide ‘net neutrality’ debate due to its hegemonic stance, today it is announcing its future and strategy together with the technological feat of filling the virtual world with a sense of reality. Amazingly, the understanding of a new world with open market doors that takes us back three decades, Mark Zuckerberg entering that world in 2004. His admission has turned into a big intervention today.

While this interference is making many republics concerned about their democratic processes, there is also the danger that all the stages of the individual’s journey to the nation are today being lost in the hands of history and culture. Our freedom from relationships and concerns to financial dealings has almost been suspended. This freedom is not only dominated by the interference of cyber surmas, but it is in the hands of their intention and cunning surveillance.

the beginning of the novel

However, the matter of e-change which is discussed everywhere today. In 1992, Neil Stephenson’s novel – ‘Snow Crash’ came out. It was a new novel extension of science fiction. Neil coined a term in this novel- meta. The word is not new but Neil brought a new context and meaning to it. This context and intent is going to simultaneously become the new interpretation, form and destination of cyber technology today. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that he is renaming his company Meta Platforms Inc. or simply ‘Meta’.

new sense of truth

It is interesting that the journey of technology, which started with floppy, CD ROM and ‘C++’, has gone so far today that such a world is being realized before our eyes which is far beyond the virtual and closer to reality. It’s almost as if you would realize that the world of the Internet is going to be filled with the real feel of life. Whatever is happening behind the screen in the ‘Virtual World’, you will now feel it with you, around you. Now you will not look at the screen, but enter inside it. For example, if you make a video call, in the Metaverse you will be in a video call. You will not only see each other during the conversation, you will also be present in a virtual form with your partner at home, office or wherever you are. With this will begin the thrill of connection, connection and realization that will be almost infinite.

Zuckerberg said during the announcement of the company’s new name, “We have learned a lot by battling social issues and living together on very close platforms and it is time to take a new chapter from the experience of what we have learned. Let’s start. I am proud to announce that starting today our company is now META. That is our mission. The names of our apps and brands are not changing. Today we are known as a social media company, but by DNA we are a company that develops technology that connects people. With this plan, Facebook has also announced to add ten thousand new employees with it. She is going to invest 50 million dollars on this technology.

all involved in the race

Many more companies like Microsoft and Nvidia are already working on the Metaverse. Richard Kerris, vice president of Nvidia Amniverse, says, “We see a lot of companies building their own virtual worlds in the Metaverse. This is just like many companies have created their own websites in the World Wide Web. It is important to be accessible and keep the possibilities of expansion open so that you can move from one world to another, no matter what company they belong to.

Just like you go from one website to another. The fashion world is also embracing the metaverse. Italian fashion brand Gucci entered into a partnership with Roblox in June and plans to sell digital accessories only. Coca-Cola and ‘Clinique have sold digital tokens for the Metaverse. Recently, Fortnite held a live concert of singer Ariana Grande.

excitement along with anxiety

One can say that the metaverse means infinite of possibilities associated with wave technology. Zuckerberg isn’t just lounging on the magic of this word and its associated technology. Tech companies around the world are currently moving rapidly towards the metaverse, in which they are searching for their future. Experts believe that this is the Internet of the future. However, as much as there is curiosity about this technology, there are also concerns. One concern is that through this technology so much private data will reach tech companies that the limit of privacy will be completely destroyed.

Yuval Nova Harari has already said that we have passed the era of personal choice and freedom (freelance). The new era is of ‘surveillance’. To what extent we are watching is now a secondary fact. The important fact is that we are under the watch of innumerable invisible eyes. Everyone’s alertness and alertness. It is obvious that in such a situation, every authority to decide and be will now be beyond human JD.