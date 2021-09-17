A World Cup every two years? Why?

That Wenger and FIFA are yet to come up with a concrete answer to those issues – beyond pointing out that more countries will be able to qualify for the World Cup, which is the sort of thing that could prove untrue in practice. No matter how much it matters in theory – it’s a shame, because his proposition is not without value. The Big Idea may be full of flaws, but the small ideas that support it are worth considering.

Wenger seeks to reduce player fatigue and the carbon footprint of soccer, as well as order on soccer’s archaic calendar by streamlining the qualification process: instead of a series of brief international windows, he plays one or two, longer, longer periods per season. Would love for the time being. (When they’ll fall isn’t certain, but it’s safe to say that taking a month off in October, right after Europe’s season begins, should really be an early gamble). It’s a great idea, one that deserves capitalization.

So, too, the thought of a secondary global competition – a sort of Europa League World Cup – to accompany the main tournament, providing a viable target to smaller countries, is not without merit. Football fans are inherently conservative, but to reject any notion of change would be self-defeating.

Sadly, though, the potential gains will most likely be lost, either because the entire plan has been vetoed – UEFA, with its nose turned up in the sense that FIFA is simply bulldozing its vision, have already vowed to fight it – or because they represent small victories in a resounding, overall defeat.

That’s a pity, because there are many ways in which the format of soccer could be changed for the better, and this is your chance to do so. There’s a reason all these big ideas keep popping up: In 2024, the game’s calendar is effectively reset and until that happens, every option is effectively in play. It is an opportunity for change, the progressive and positive kind, if only all interested parties can resist the temptation to claim territory and instead examine the nurturing of fertile land.

It should not be beyond the wits of football, for example, to keep Wenger’s ideas for an intensive qualification process and (more or less) contemporary continental tournaments, but to omit a biennial World Cup with all its shortcomings. needed.