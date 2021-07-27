A World War II Spy Didn’t Live to Tell Her Tale. Her Great-Great-Niece Will.

Every year when Rebecca Donner visited her great-grandmother’s home in Chevy Chase, Md., She and her brother stood against the kitchen wall to mark their pencil sharpeners. When she was 9 years old, she noticed a letter M near one of the faint lines.

“Who is it?” she asked her great-grandmother Harriette, who mumbled, “Oh, it’s Mildred.”

Donner’s curiosity was piqued, but it wasn’t until she was 16 that she learned the truth: Mildred Harnack was an American spy during World War II. Together with her husband, Arvid Harnack, she ran a resistance organization in Berlin, risking her life to leak information to the German Economy Ministry, where he worked, in the hope of defeating the Nazis. Although she almost escaped, she was executed by guillotine in 1943 by direct order of Hitler.

Although the tradition surrounding Harnack is riddled with inaccuracies, Donner sets the record straight in “All the Troubles Frequent Today,” which Little, Brown will publish on Tuesday.

“My grandmother Jane said to me, ‘You have to write Mildred’s story.’ I really took this to heart, ”Donner said in an interview at his Brooklyn home. “I thought, well, yeah, but this might not be my first book,” because she wanted to do justice to the story – and its lineage.