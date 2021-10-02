A Year in the Life: Who Gets a Master’s Degree in the Beatles?
LIVERPOOL, England – As a new semester began on Wednesday morning, students eagerly flocked to the lecture theaters at the University of Liverpool to start courses in archaeology, languages and international relations.
But in Lecture Room No. 5 of the university’s concrete Rendall Building, a less traditional program was underway: a master’s degree devoted entirely to the Beatles.
“How does The Beatles MA start?” Looking at 11 curious students, asked Holly Tesler, the American academic who founded the course. One wore a Yoko Ono T-shirt; The other had a tattoo of a yellow submarine on his arm.
“I thought the only way to do that, really, is with some music,” she said.
Tesler then played the class music video for “Penny Lane”, a tribute to the Beatles on an actual street in Liverpool, just a short walk from the classroom.
Tesler said in an interview that the annual course – “The Beatles: Music Industry and Heritage” – focused on changing perceptions of the Beatles over the past 50 years and how the band’s changing stories affected commercial sectors such as the record business and tourism. will be focused. before class.
For the band’s hometown of Liverpool, the affiliation with the Beatles was valued at more than $110 million a year, according to a 2014 study by Mike Jones, another lecturer on the course. Tourists make pilgrimages to city sites named in the band’s songs, visit venues where the group played – such as the Cavern Club – and pose for photos with Beatles statues. The band’s influence was always as economic and social as a musical one, Tesler said.
He said that throughout the course, students would have to stop being just fans of the Beatles and start thinking about the group from a new perspective. “Nobody wants or needs a degree where people are listening to songs arguing over ‘Rubber Soul’,” he said. “That’s what you do in the pub.”
In Wednesday’s lecture, which focused almost entirely on “Penny Lane,” Tesler encouraged students to think of the Beatles as a “cultural brand,” using the terms “narrative theory” and “transmediality.”
Then he applied those ideas to a recent event related to the Beatles. Last year, Tesler said, road signs along the real Penny Lane were defaced as Black Lives Matter protests spread across Britain. There was a longstanding belief in Liverpool, he explained, that the street was named after James Penny, an 18th-century slave trader. (The city’s International Slavery Museum listed Penny Lane in an interactive display of street names associated with slavery in 2007, but it now says there is no evidence that the street was named after the merchant. .)
“What if they changed the name to – I don’t know – Smith Lane?” Tesler asked. It would deprive Liverpool of a major tourist attraction, he said: “You can’t pose next to the sign that used to be Penny Lane.” He said the uproar over the name of the street showed how Beatles stories could intersect with contemporary debates and have an economic impact.
The 11 students on the course – three women and eight men, aged 21 to 67 – all said they were longtime Beatles fans. (Two named their sons Jude, after one of the band’s most famous songs; the other had a son named George, after George Harrison.)
Dale Roberts, 31, and Damian Ewing, 51, both said they were professional tour guides, and hope the qualifications will help them attract clients. “The tour industry in Liverpool is fierce,” said Roberts.
Alexandra Mason, 21, said she had recently completed her law degree, but decided to change track after hearing about the Beatles course. “I never really wanted to be a lawyer,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to do something more colorful and creative.”
She continued: “In my mind, I’ve gone from ridiculous to sublime” but added that some might think she might have done the opposite.
Postgraduate qualification is rare in the Beatles, but the band has been studied in other contexts for decades. Stephen Bayley, an architecture critic who is now an honorary professor at the University of Liverpool, said that when he was a student at Liverpool’s Quarry Bank High School in the 1960s – John Lennon’s alma mater – his English teacher composed Beatles songs with poetry. Taught by John Keats.
In 1967, Bailey wrote to Lennon asking for help analyzing the lyrics on “Sgt.” Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” Bayley said that Lennon “basically wrote back saying, ‘You can’t analyze them.'”
But a growing number of academics these days are doing just that: Tesler said researchers across a range of disciplines were writing about the Beatles, many seeking perspectives on bands informed by race or feminism. Next year, she plans to launch a journal of Beatles studies, she said.
However, some people in Liverpool were not convinced of the band’s academic value. In interviews around Penny Lane, two locals said they thought the course was a strange idea.
“What are you going to do with it? You’re not going to cure cancer, are you?” said Adele Allen, owner of Penny Lane Barber Shop.
Chris Anderson, 38, walked his dog, saying, “It’s a completely silly course before he thought almost all college degrees” were completely silly.
Others were more positive. “You can read anything,” said Aoife Corey, 19. “You don’t have to prove yourself by doing some serious subject matter,” she said.
Tesler ended Wednesday’s class by outlining topics for the remainder of the semester’s lectures. It was a program that any Beatles fan would love, including field trips to St. Peter’s Church, where Lennon and McCartney first met in 1957 in Church Hall, and Strawberry Field, the former children’s home, with the band singing the song. I immortalized. Tesler said that the classes would cover important moments in the band’s history, including a famous live television appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and the 1980 assassination of Lennon.
Then he gave the students a reading list, which was topped by a textbook called “The Beatles in Context”. Were there any questions, he asked?
“What’s Your Favorite Beatles Album?” Called 27-year-old Dom Abba, the student with the yellow submarine tattoo.
Tesler responded bluntly (the “American version of ‘Rubber Soul'”), then clarified what he meant: “Anyone have questions about the module?” The students apparently still had a way to go before they became Beatles academics as much as fans. But there was still 11 months of lecture left.
