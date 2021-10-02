A Year in the Life: Who Gets a Master’s Degree in the Beatles?

Tesler then played the class music video for “Penny Lane”, a tribute to the Beatles on an actual street in Liverpool, just a short walk from the classroom.

Tesler said in an interview that the annual course – “The Beatles: Music Industry and Heritage” – focused on changing perceptions of the Beatles over the past 50 years and how the band’s changing stories affected commercial sectors such as the record business and tourism. will be focused. before class.

For the band’s hometown of Liverpool, the affiliation with the Beatles was valued at more than $110 million a year, according to a 2014 study by Mike Jones, another lecturer on the course. Tourists make pilgrimages to city sites named in the band’s songs, visit venues where the group played – such as the Cavern Club – and pose for photos with Beatles statues. The band’s influence was always as economic and social as a musical one, Tesler said.

He said that throughout the course, students would have to stop being just fans of the Beatles and start thinking about the group from a new perspective. “Nobody wants or needs a degree where people are listening to songs arguing over ‘Rubber Soul’,” he said. “That’s what you do in the pub.”

In Wednesday’s lecture, which focused almost entirely on “Penny Lane,” Tesler encouraged students to think of the Beatles as a “cultural brand,” using the terms “narrative theory” and “transmediality.”