Aadar Jain to marry Tara Sutaria before Ranbir, Alia Bhatt’s student junior to become sister in law

first meeting like this

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria first met in 2019 during a Diwali party. Tara made her Bollywood debut this year with Student Of The Year 2. In the very first meeting itself, Aadar and Tara got along very well with each other and they made many friends among themselves. This is where the series of their meetings started.

silence on relationship

When the news of Tara and Aadar dating initially came out, Tara Sutaria did not react to these reports. She considered her relationship private and said in an interview that it is a very private and sacred relationship.

Armaan came together on Jain’s wedding

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain always appeared together at the wedding of Armaan Jain, elder brother of Aadar Jain. The two also performed together at Armaan’s sangeet ceremony and confirmed all the rumors without saying anything.

birthdays celebrated in maldives

After this, Tara Sutaria’s birthday was celebrated by Aadar Jain in Maldives and they shared a lot of pictures together from there. Along with this, both were also seen speaking openly about their relationship and also confirmed their relationship on social media.

Aadar Jain, son of Reema Jain

Significantly, Aadar Jain is the younger son of Raj Kapoor’s daughter Reema Jain. His father Manoj Jain is a businessman. Aadar Jain made his Bollywood debut with the film Qaidi Band and during this, his sisters Kareena – Karisma were seen promoting Aadar’s film.

