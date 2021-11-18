Aadar Jain to marry Tara Sutaria before Ranbir, Alia Bhatt’s student junior to become sister in law
first meeting like this
Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria first met in 2019 during a Diwali party. Tara made her Bollywood debut this year with Student Of The Year 2. In the very first meeting itself, Aadar and Tara got along very well with each other and they made many friends among themselves. This is where the series of their meetings started.
silence on relationship
When the news of Tara and Aadar dating initially came out, Tara Sutaria did not react to these reports. She considered her relationship private and said in an interview that it is a very private and sacred relationship.
Armaan came together on Jain’s wedding
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain always appeared together at the wedding of Armaan Jain, elder brother of Aadar Jain. The two also performed together at Armaan’s sangeet ceremony and confirmed all the rumors without saying anything.
birthdays celebrated in maldives
After this, Tara Sutaria’s birthday was celebrated by Aadar Jain in Maldives and they shared a lot of pictures together from there. Along with this, both were also seen speaking openly about their relationship and also confirmed their relationship on social media.
Aadar Jain, son of Reema Jain
Significantly, Aadar Jain is the younger son of Raj Kapoor’s daughter Reema Jain. His father Manoj Jain is a businessman. Aadar Jain made his Bollywood debut with the film Qaidi Band and during this, his sisters Kareena – Karisma were seen promoting Aadar’s film.
star star since childhood
Talk about Tara Sutaria, she was recognized as a VJ for Disney Channel in 2010. After this, Tara Sutaria appeared in several Disney shows as a child artist, including shows like Best of Luck Nikki, Suite Life of Karan and Kabir. In 2019, he made his film debut with Student of the Year 2.
Welcome to Kapoor family
Like Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria has also been welcomed into the Kapoor family. While Ranbir Kapoor accompanied Alia Bhatt for the Kapoor family’s last Christmas lunch, Aadar Jain accompanied Tara Sutaria. Here is a very special picture of the whole family. Now the Kapoor family is just waiting for the marriage of both the sons Ranbir and Aadar.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.