Aadhaar Card: How to get new aadhar card online if lost

Aadhar card is one of the most important documents at present and without it many government works can remain incomplete. In such a situation, if your Aadhar card is lost and even after searching many times, then today we are going to tell you how you can get the lost Aadhar card again.

In fact, in view of the importance of the Aadhar card and the ongoing corona infection, UIDAI is also trying to overcome the problems related to Aadhaar. According to the information, if you have lost your Enrollment Slip or Aadhar Card, then there is no need to panic.

In case of missing Aadhar card or enrollment slip, call 1947. Apart from this, you can also visit the official website of UIDAI, uidai.gov.in. On this, users can tell their problem and get its solution. In this, the full help of the users will be given.

Can order plastic Aadhar card in case of loss

For this, type https://residentpvc.uidai.gov.in/order-pvcreprint.php in phone, tablet, computer and laptop. Aadhar card will be written on the screen, enter the Aadhar card number below it. After this, enter Enter Security Code, which will be written on the right size. Another box will be found below it, My mobile number is not registered in front of it, click on its box only if you do not have registered mobile number.

After that enter the mobile number and then click on send OTP (One Time Password), after that OTP will come, enter it. After OTP, there will be an option to pay Rs 50. After the completion of this process, the PVC Aadhar card will reach the registered address through speed post within about two weeks.





