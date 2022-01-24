Aadhaar Card If you not using fake Aadhar card know how to identify the real one

Frauds related to Aadhaar Card are increasing rapidly because Aadhaar has been made mandatory for many other important things including banking, government schemes. At the same time, people get confused that, if 12 digits are present, Aadhaar is correct. But UIDAI has clarified that not all 12 digit numbers are Aadhaar.

Aadhaar Card Verification: Aadhar card has become a very important document. Without this, the benefit of the government scheme is not available, as well as it remains a means of identification for banking work. Many banks have also made Aadhaar card mandatory for KYC. Apart from this, if you have to file passport, driving license, house registry, covid vaccine or income tax return, then Aadhar card is required for that.

Aadhaar is a unique identification number, which was launched in January 2009. The data for Aadhaar is stored in the servers of UIDAI, which is a statutory authority body set up by the Government of India. UIDAI comes under the jurisdiction of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. But for a long time, cases of fake Aadhaar are coming to the fore. Recently UIDAI has banned the PVCC Aadhaar made in the market. In such a situation, if you also want to check your Aadhar card, here we are going to tell the online method.

Complaint came to UIDAI – The utility of Aadhaar is increasing day by day and the frauds associated with it are also increasing rapidly. UIDAI has also warned about this, in which it has been said that not all 12 digit numbers are Aadhaar. Hence Aadhaar identification has become mandatory. Which you should know the easy way.

How to identify real and fake aadhaar

, Firstly visit the official UIDAI portal uidai.gov.in.

, Here click on ‘My Aadhaar’.

, After clicking on My Aadhaar, a list of all the services related to it will open in front of you.

, In this list, click on Verify an Aadhaar number.

, After that enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number and do the captcha verification.

, Now click on Proceed to Verify.

, If the mobile number entered by you is valid, then a new page will be redirected on it.

, This message will contain information like age, gender and state along with Aadhar card number.

, Will mention here whether it was released earlier.

, If the card was never issued, it is clear that the card for which verification is sought is fake.