Aadhaar card should not be misused after death, government is going to take big step

There is no such question regarding Aadhar card which has not been answered. From time to time, the authority keeps updating about the changes happening on it. Even after that, some such questions remain, which have become a problem not only for the common people but for the government. That is, after the death of a man, is his base really being misunderstood. At the same time, what is the meaning of the Aadhar card of that person after death. At the same time, after death, the person’s Aadhar card should be deactivated.

To find the answer to this question, the matter has come up in Parliament. The answer to this question has been given by the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajiv Chandrashekhar himself in the Parliament. In fact, the government is now working on a plan to link the death certificate with the Aadhaar card. So that there is information that people who have died, then their Aadhar card should not be missed. Let me tell you about it too.

Aadhar card is not closed: The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajiv Chandrashekhar, in response to a question asked in the Lok Sabha, said that after the death of any person, his Aadhar card is not deactivated. There is no provision for this. On behalf of the Union Minister of State, it has been said that at present there is no system to cancel the Aadhaar number of a deceased person. By the way, he also informed that the Registrar General of India had sought suggestions from UIDAI on the draft amendment to the Birth and Death Registration Act, 1969. So that the basis of the deceased can be taken while issuing the death certificate.

Aadhar will be linked with death certificate: Birth and death registrars in the country are the custodians of birth and death data. There is currently no mechanism to get the Aadhaar number of deceased people from the registrar to deactivate the Aadhaar card. Once the Aadhaar number sharing framework is in place among these entities, the registrars will start sharing the Aadhaar number of the deceased with the UIDAI for deactivation. Deactivating the Aadhaar or linking it with the death certificate will prevent it from being misused after the death of the Aadhaar card holder.





